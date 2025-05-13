403
President Ilham Aliyev Visits“Interfood Azerbaijan” And“Caspian Agro” Exhibitions
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the 30th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition –“InterFood Azerbaijan” and the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition –“Caspian Agro” at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.
