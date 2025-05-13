UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2026 OUTLOOK
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
in '000s
|
2025
|
|
% of Net
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Net
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Net
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Net
|
Net revenues
|
$ 1,180,583
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$ 1,332,197
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$ 5,164,310
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$ 5,701,879
|
|
100.0 %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
629,801
|
|
53.3 %
|
|
732,601
|
|
55.0 %
|
|
2,689,566
|
|
52.1 %
|
|
3,071,626
|
|
53.9 %
|
Gross profit
|
550,782
|
|
46.7 %
|
|
599,596
|
|
45.0 %
|
|
2,474,744
|
|
47.9 %
|
|
2,630,253
|
|
46.1 %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
607,133
|
|
51.4 %
|
|
603,150
|
|
45.3 %
|
|
2,601,991
|
|
50.4 %
|
|
2,400,502
|
|
42.1 %
|
Restructuring charges
|
15,726
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
57,969
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(72,077)
|
|
(6.1) %
|
|
(3,554)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
(185,216)
|
|
(3.6) %
|
|
229,751
|
|
4.0 %
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
(3,321)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
2,478
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
(6,115)
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
268
|
|
- %
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(4,718)
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
(3,708)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
(13,431)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
32,055
|
|
0.6 %
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(80,116)
|
|
(6.8) %
|
|
(4,784)
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
(204,762)
|
|
(4.0) %
|
|
262,074
|
|
4.6 %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(12,198)
|
|
(1.0) %
|
|
(11,327)
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
(2,890)
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
30,006
|
|
0.5 %
|
Income (loss) from equity method investments
|
461
|
|
- %
|
|
25
|
|
- %
|
|
605
|
|
- %
|
|
(26)
|
|
- %
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (67,457)
|
|
(5.7) %
|
|
$ 6,568
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
$ (201,267)
|
|
(3.9) %
|
|
$ 232,042
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
|
|
$ (0.47)
|
|
|
|
$ 0.53
|
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
|
|
$ 0.02
|
|
|
|
$ (0.47)
|
|
|
|
$ 0.52
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
429,292
|
|
|
|
435,582
|
|
|
|
432,245
|
|
|
|
440,324
|
|
|
Diluted
|
429,292
|
|
|
|
447,385
|
|
|
|
432,245
|
|
|
|
451,011
|
|
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024
(Unaudited; in thousands)
NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
in '000s
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
North America
|
$ 689,399
|
|
$ 771,870
|
|
(10.7) %
|
|
$ 3,105,624
|
|
$ 3,505,167
|
|
(11.4) %
|
EMEA
|
278,618
|
|
284,134
|
|
(1.9) %
|
|
1,086,578
|
|
1,081,915
|
|
0.4 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
164,828
|
|
226,704
|
|
(27.3) %
|
|
755,437
|
|
873,019
|
|
(13.5) %
|
Latin America
|
45,087
|
|
50,241
|
|
(10.3) %
|
|
215,427
|
|
229,481
|
|
(6.1) %
|
Corporate Other (1)
|
2,651
|
|
(752)
|
|
(452.5) %
|
|
1,244
|
|
12,297
|
|
(89.9) %
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,180,583
|
|
$ 1,332,197
|
|
(11.4) %
|
|
$ 5,164,310
|
|
$ 5,701,879
|
|
(9.4) %
|
|
NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
in '000s
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Wholesale
|
$ 767,603
|
|
$ 849,805
|
|
(9.7) %
|
|
$ 2,978,869
|
|
$ 3,243,187
|
|
(8.1) %
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
386,110
|
|
454,690
|
|
(15.1) %
|
|
2,089,607
|
|
2,335,154
|
|
(10.5) %
|
Net Sales
|
1,153,713
|
|
1,304,495
|
|
(11.6) %
|
|
5,068,476
|
|
5,578,341
|
|
(9.1) %
|
License revenues
|
24,219
|
|
28,454
|
|
(14.9) %
|
|
94,590
|
|
111,241
|
|
(15.0) %
|
Corporate Other (1)
|
2,651
|
|
(752)
|
|
(452.5) %
|
|
1,244
|
|
12,297
|
|
(89.9) %
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,180,583
|
|
$ 1,332,197
|
|
(11.4) %
|
|
$ 5,164,310
|
|
$ 5,701,879
|
|
(9.4) %
|
|
NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
in '000s
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% Change
|
Apparel
|
$ 780,366
|
|
$ 877,347
|
|
(11.1) %
|
|
$ 3,451,414
|
|
$ 3,789,016
|
|
(8.9) %
|
Footwear
|
281,845
|
|
337,738
|
|
(16.5) %
|
|
1,206,202
|
|
1,383,610
|
|
(12.8) %
|
Accessories
|
91,502
|
|
89,410
|
|
2.3 %
|
|
410,860
|
|
405,715
|
|
1.3 %
|
Net Sales
|
1,153,713
|
|
1,304,495
|
|
(11.6) %
|
|
5,068,476
|
|
5,578,341
|
|
(9.1) %
|
Licensing revenues
|
24,219
|
|
28,454
|
|
(14.9) %
|
|
94,590
|
|
111,241
|
|
(15.0) %
|
Corporate Other (1)
|
2,651
|
|
(752)
|
|
(452.5) %
|
|
1,244
|
|
12,297
|
|
(89.9) %
|
Total net revenues
|
$ 1,180,583
|
|
$ 1,332,197
|
|
(11.4) %
|
|
$ 5,164,310
|
|
$ 5,701,879
|
|
(9.4) %
|
|
(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program.
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024
(Unaudited; in thousands)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
in '000s
|
2025
|
|
% of Net
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Net
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Net
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Net
|
North America
|
$ 100,302
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
$ 139,841
|
|
18.1 %
|
|
$ 629,518
|
|
20.3 %
|
|
$ 677,882
|
|
19.3 %
|
EMEA
|
33,021
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
58,467
|
|
20.6 %
|
|
147,182
|
|
13.5 %
|
|
176,205
|
|
16.3 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
15,029
|
|
9.1 %
|
|
33,630
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
73,187
|
|
9.7 %
|
|
119,650
|
|
13.7 %
|
Latin America
|
6,004
|
|
13.3 %
|
|
5,642
|
|
11.2 %
|
|
47,532
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
38,401
|
|
16.7 %
|
Corporate Other (2)
|
(226,433)
|
|
NM
|
|
(241,134)
|
|
NM
|
|
(1,082,635)
|
|
NM
|
|
(782,387)
|
|
NM
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$ (72,077)
|
|
(6.1) %
|
|
$ (3,554)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$ (185,216)
|
|
(3.6) %
|
|
$ 229,751
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).
|
(2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company's central supporting functions.
|
Under Armour, Inc.
As of March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
in '000s
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 501,361
|
|
$ 858,691
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
675,822
|
|
757,339
|
Inventories
|
|
945,836
|
|
958,495
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|
|
206,078
|
|
289,157
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,329,097
|
|
2,863,682
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
645,147
|
|
664,503
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
384,341
|
|
434,699
|
Goodwill
|
|
487,632
|
|
478,302
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
5,224
|
|
7,000
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
286,160
|
|
221,033
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
163,270
|
|
91,515
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 4,300,871
|
|
$ 4,760,734
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 80,919
|
Accounts payable
|
|
429,944
|
|
483,731
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
348,747
|
|
287,853
|
Customer refund liabilities
|
|
146,021
|
|
139,283
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
130,050
|
|
139,331
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
54,381
|
|
34,344
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,109,143
|
|
1,165,461
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
|
595,125
|
|
594,873
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
574,277
|
|
627,665
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
132,048
|
|
219,449
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,410,593
|
|
2,607,448
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,890,278
|
|
2,153,286
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 4,300,871
|
|
$ 4,760,734
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Year Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (201,267)
|
|
$ 232,042
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
135,804
|
|
142,590
|
Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss
|
(14,636)
|
|
16,080
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
6,373
|
|
1,623
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges
|
53,765
|
|
6,179
|
Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs
|
2,319
|
|
2,034
|
Stock-based compensation
|
52,974
|
|
42,998
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(61,794)
|
|
(23,693)
|
Changes in reserves and allowances
|
4,409
|
|
13,612
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
79,981
|
|
(3,906)
|
Inventories
|
10,941
|
|
216,484
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
13,116
|
|
(29,060)
|
Other non-current assets
|
(41,777)
|
|
34,920
|
Accounts payable
|
(58,465)
|
|
(197,887)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(62,675)
|
|
(18,267)
|
Customer refund liabilities
|
6,805
|
|
(21,427)
|
Income taxes payable and receivable
|
14,808
|
|
(60,352)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(59,319)
|
|
353,970
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(168,684)
|
|
(150,333)
|
Sale of MyFitnessPal platform
|
50,000
|
|
45,000
|
Sale of MapMyFitness platform
|
8,000
|
|
-
|
Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired
|
(8,120)
|
|
-
|
Purchase of equity method investment in ISC Sport
|
(7,546)
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(126,350)
|
|
(105,333)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Common stock repurchased
|
(90,000)
|
|
(75,000)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(80,919)
|
|
-
|
Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes
|
(9,686)
|
|
(6,163)
|
Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock
|
(628)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances
|
2,494
|
|
3,193
|
Payments of debt financing costs
|
(2,067)
|
|
(720)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(180,806)
|
|
(78,690)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
4,609
|
|
(19,775)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(361,866)
|
|
150,172
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
876,917
|
|
726,745
|
End of period
|
$ 515,051
|
|
$ 876,917
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure.
CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
Total Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
Net revenue growth - GAAP
|
(11.4) %
|
|
(9.4) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
1.6 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
|
(9.8) %
|
|
(8.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
|
|
Net revenue growth - GAAP
|
(10.7) %
|
|
(11.4) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
0.6 %
|
|
0.2 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
|
(10.1) %
|
|
(11.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
|
Net revenue growth - GAAP
|
(1.9) %
|
|
0.4 %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
2.1 %
|
|
(0.1) %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
|
0.2 %
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
Asia-Pacific
|
|
|
|
Net revenue growth - GAAP
|
(27.3) %
|
|
(13.5) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
1.7 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
|
(25.6) %
|
|
(12.6) %
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
|
|
|
Net revenue growth - GAAP
|
(10.3) %
|
|
(6.1) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
13.0 %
|
|
6.0 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
|
2.7 %
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
Total International
|
|
|
|
Net revenue growth - GAAP
|
(12.9) %
|
|
(5.8) %
|
Foreign exchange impact
|
2.9 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
|
(10.0) %
|
|
(4.9) %
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted
ADJUSTED SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
in '000s
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 607,133
|
|
$ 2,601,991
|
Add: Impact of litigation settlement
|
(4,750)
|
|
(265,796)
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
(15,993)
|
|
(31,193)
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
-
|
|
(28,360)
|
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 586,390
|
|
$ 2,276,642
|
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
|
in '000s
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ (72,077)
|
|
$ (185,216)
|
Add: Impact of litigation settlement
|
4,750
|
|
265,796
|
Add: Impact of restructuring charges
|
15,726
|
|
57,969
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
15,993
|
|
31,193
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
-
|
|
28,360
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
$ (35,608)
|
|
$ 198,102
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
|
in '000s
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ (67,457)
|
|
$ (201,267)
|
Add: Impact of litigation settlement
|
4,750
|
|
265,796
|
Add: Impact of restructuring charges
|
15,726
|
|
57,969
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
15,993
|
|
31,193
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
-
|
|
28,360
|
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
|
(3,711)
|
|
(46,983)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ (34,699)
|
|
$ 135,068
|
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
$ (0.47)
|
Add: Impact of litigation settlement
|
0.01
|
|
0.61
|
Add: Impact of restructuring charges
|
0.04
|
|
0.13
|
Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses
|
0.04
|
|
0.07
|
Add: Impact of other impairment charges
|
-
|
|
0.07
|
Add: Impact of provision for income taxes
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.10)
|
Adjusted diluted net income per share
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
$ 0.31
|
Under Armour, Inc.
Outlook for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
The tables below reconcile the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations, presented in accordance with GAAP, to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
Quarter Ending June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Low end of estimate
|
|
High end of estimate
|
GAAP income from operations
|
|
$ 5
|
|
$ 15
|
Add: Impact of charges under 2025 restructuring plan
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
|
$ 20
|
|
$ 30
|
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
Quarter Ending June 30, 2025
|
|
|
Low end of estimate
|
|
High end of estimate
|
GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
|
$ (0.02)
|
|
$ 0.00
|
Add: Impact of charges under 2025 restructuring plan, net of tax
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.03
|
Adjusted diluted net income per share
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ 0.03
|
Under Armour, Inc.
As of March 31, 2025, and 2024
COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Factory House
|
|
180
|
|
183
|
Brand House
|
|
15
|
|
17
|
North America total doors
|
|
195
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
Factory House
|
|
178
|
|
173
|
Brand House
|
|
68
|
|
67
|
International total doors
|
|
246
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
|
|
Factory House
|
|
358
|
|
356
|
Brand House
|
|
83
|
|
84
|
Total doors
|
|
441
|
|
440
