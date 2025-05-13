Continuent Releases Tungsten Dashboard V8, An Upgrade To Its Web-Based Interface For Managing And Monitoring Mysql Clusters

New release enhances cluster management with improved usability, security and real-time monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuent , a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, featuring cluster management, data replication and connectivity, today announced the release of Tungsten Dashboard version 8, a major update to its web-based graphical interface for managing and monitoring Tungsten Clusters. The new version delivers significant improvements in operational efficiency, security and user experience to further simplify the way administrators interact with their database clusters in real time.

"As today's data environments become more distributed and demanding, IT teams need a unified solution that delivers real-time insight, secure access and operational control without added complexity," said Eero Teerikorpi, CEO of Continuent. "Tungsten Dashboard v8 brings these capabilities together in one streamlined user interface. It makes it easier for teams to monitor, manage and scale their MySQL and MariaDB infrastructure with confidence, clarity and control."

Tungsten Dashboard has long provided organizations with a centralized view of their multi-site, multi-primary - active/passive and active/active - MySQL deployments. With support for seamless management and monitoring of complex topologies, the dashboard has been a core tool for reducing administrative overhead and enhancing cluster reliability. Tungsten Dashboard v8 builds on this foundation with a suite of new features designed to make cluster operations more intuitive, secure and responsive.

Improved Operations



Real-time cluster monitoring enables instant visibility into cluster health and status.



User-friendly operation triggers allow administrators to execute commands more easily and safely.



Advanced filtering and search tools streamline the discovery of specific resources or events within large cluster environments. Simplified deployment through support for Docker Compose and Helm accelerates installation and onboarding.



Enhanced Security



End-to-end encryption of sensitive data ensures data integrity and confidentiality.



Role-based user management enables granular access control, supporting compliance with security policies. Token-based authentication and full SSL support provide secure, end-to-end communication-from the user's browser, through the dashboard frontend and backend, and all the way to the cluster nodes.



Efficient Communication Protocol



Publish/subscribe architecture over persistent TCP connections reduces latency and ensures fast updates without overloading cluster resources.



Low-impact design minimizes performance degradation during active monitoring. Automatic cluster discovery from a single entry point accelerates setup and simplifies operations in dynamic environments.

Tungsten Dashboard v8 is available now for existing customers and can be installed as a standalone component or alongside new and existing Tungsten Clusters. Installation and upgrade instructions are available in the official documentation .

For more information about Tungsten Dashboard v8 or Continuent's full suite of high-availability MySQL solutions, visit .

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit contacts:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#fd90949e959c989189bd9a9c9f8f949891909c8f96988994939ad39e9290" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE Continuent

