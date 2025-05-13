403
Riyadh Hosts Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum Amid Trump Visit
(MENAFN) A high-profile investment forum between Saudi Arabia and the United States commenced in Riyadh on Tuesday, coinciding with President Donald Trump's first visit to the Middle East since assuming office in January.
The event gathers prominent business figures from both nations to discuss fresh investment prospects aimed at deepening the economic alliance between the two countries.
The forum, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih in his opening remarks, "comes at a historic moment in which the shared commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. is renewed, for the benefit of both countries and the entire world."
Al-Falih also revealed that Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan emphasized the longstanding ties between the two nations, noting that the relationship "gets stronger and stronger every year" and spans more than nine decades.
According to U.S. media reports, Trump's adviser and tech magnate Elon Musk is also taking part in the forum.
Other influential American executives present include Kelly Ortberg of Boeing, Kathy Warden of Northrop Grumman, James Quincey of Coca-Cola, William Oplinger of Alcoa, Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn, and Amazon’s Andy Jassy.
Trump’s itinerary for the regional trip also includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
