Trump Convenes with Saudi Crown Prince During Mideast Tour


2025-05-13 05:10:18
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump began his Middle East tour with a meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The discussions took place at the royal terminal of King Khalid International Airport, according to Saudi broadcaster, although the specifics of their talks were not disclosed.

This marks Trump's first visit to the region since he took office in January. The tour will also see stops in Qatar and the UAE.

On Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed enthusiasm for Trump's visit, stating it would strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnerships in various areas.

Experts suggest Trump's packed agenda will cover a broad range of issues, from trade and AI to global conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, as well as regional concerns including Red Sea security, Gaza, Syria, and Iran's nuclear program. There is an expectation of close coordination between the U.S. and its Gulf allies.

