Promising Opportunities For Qatari Investments In Turkiye, Says Official

Doha, Qatar: President of the Investment and Finance Office under the Presidency of Turkiye H E Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu revealed promising opportunities for Qatari investments in Turkiye in the fields of technology, digital transformation, renewable energy, and agriculture, as well as plans to attract investments in Islamic banking to Turkiye.

In an interview with Al-Sharq during its media tour in Ankara and Istanbul, he confirmed that there has been a boom in Qatari investments in Turkiye over the past five years, especially in the services sector, which has been particularly attractive to individual investors from Qatar.

Dağlıoğlu also pointed to investments in the technology sector by companies, businessmen, and the Qatari Investment Authority.

He highlighted the presence of a dedicated Gulf and Arab countries department within the Investment and Finance Office - which reports directly to the Turkish Presidency - to attract investments to Turkiye and overcome any obstacles investors may face.

Dağlıoğlu stressed the office's commitment to removing any hurdles for Qatari investors, emphasising the opportunities available in the Turkish market, particularly in Istanbul.

He noted that Istanbul's strategic location provides access to a market of 1.3 billion consumers with an economy exceeding $30 trillion. Dağlıoğlu added that 80,000 multinational companies have made Turkiye a regional economic hub, especially with ongoing reforms aimed at creating a safe and transparent investment environment, better integration into global supply chains, and the adoption of plans to transition toward a digital economy as a key driver for attracting investment.

He stated that the Qatari-Turkish partnership creates opportunities for cooperation with other countries, particularly in Africa, and emphasised both countries' commitment to enhancing investments through the soon-to-be-activated Qatar-Turkiye Free Trade Agreement.

Dağlıoğlu praised Qatar's technological environment, stating that they look forward to cooperation in this field and are keen to participate in Web Summit Qatar, alongside Turkish companies that have successfully created a collaborative environment with Qatari firms.

He also praised the efforts of the Investment and Finance Office under the Turkish Presidency, which opened in the Qatar Financial Centre in 2021.

The office aims to enable Qatari businessmen to access investment opportunities offered by Ankara, Istanbul, and other Turkish cities without intermediaries, and to provide the necessary requirements for those seeking to enter the Turkish market by equipping them with all the information needed to launch any type of project. The office is currently represented by Abdullah Deniz.

Given its significance in the new Turkish business ecosystem, the Investment and Finance Office reports directly to the Turkish Presidency as an official institution promoting investment opportunities in the Republic of Turkiye to the global business community. It assists investors across all sectors and works to create new job opportunities through collaboration with foreign investors before, during, and after their entry into Turkiye.