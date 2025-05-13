Asus Announces The Launch Of The Expertcenter P500 Mini Tower



Incredible power: Up to 95W Intel® CoreTM i7 processors for stable performance and enhanced power efficiency

ASUS Tower Air Cooler System: Advanced design with high-efficiency cooling and fast heat dissipation for smooth operation ASUS AI ExpertMeet: A smart tool to enhance the quality of everyday meetings and improve communication with more ease

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Exceptional value and high performance for small businesses

United Arab Emirates, Dubai –May 2025: Asus today announced the launch of the ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV) desktop - a high-performance desktop designed to redefine value and performance for small businesses. Thanks to the new ASUS Tower Air Cooler design and the latest Intel® CoreTM i7 processor , the PC delivers up to 95W TDP, 30% higher in maximum performance than its competitors in the same category. In addition to powerful performance, the device provides impressive energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption by up to 38%.

Security is a priority in the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, as it comes with the comprehensive ASUS ExpertGuardian protection package . This computer is based on a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, along with ASUS' commitment to provide BIOS updates and definitions for at least five years, to protect vital data.

With ASUS AI ExpertMeet support, the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower is transforming virtual meetings with advanced AI tools, such as simultaneous interpretation and keynote summation, making the collaboration experience smoother. It can also be optionally equipped with an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 graphics card to support advanced graphics.

The ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower sets a new benchmark for small business computers, combining high performance, protection and efficiency – giving professionals real potential to stand out.

Performance: Intel Core i7 processors

With an all-new thermal design, the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower gives efficiency seekers exceptional performance without the high costs. Powered by Intel Core i7 processors , ASUS Tower Air Cooler releases up to 95W of thermal power (TDP), delivering up to 30% better performance than desktops in the same price range1. It's the ideal choice for organizations that need reliable performance to execute tasks. complex, while raising production efficiency without affecting the budget.

ASUS Tower Air Cooler: Intelligent cooling ensures consistent performance

ASUS Tower Air Cooler revolutionizes cooling efficiency with its state-of-the-art design, featuring three 6.7mm partially flat heat pipes connected to a large 9cm fan, giving the device 3,402 cc of heat dissipation space - up to four times the dissipation area of a conventional desktop.

This advanced thermal system enhances processor performance by optimizing heat dissipation, ensuring stable and quiet operation. It reduces power consumption by up to 38%, and operates at a low sound of only 24 dB in quiet mode, making it the perfect solution for businesses looking for a balance between performance, efficiency and quietness.

ASUS ExpertGuardian: Integrated privacy, data, and device protection

ASUS ExpertGuardian provides advanced enterprise-grade protection, gives organizations peace of mind with NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, five-year system updates, and TPM 2.0 protection - for securing both hardware and software.

It also includes additional features such as the Kensington lock port, secure backup and a free one-year membership to McAfee+ Premium, enhancing data security and providing businesses with a full focus on worry-free growth. Thanks to ASUS Business support, the device also features extreme durability and flexible support service that ensures long-term operation and quick assistance when needed.

ASUS AI ExpertMeet: Smarter Meetings for Better Results

ASUS AI ExpertMeet offers intelligent tools that redefine digital meetings. With features like AI Meeting Minutes that automatically summarize key points, and AI Translated Subtitles that break language barriers in real time, the technology provides a more efficient and intelligent meeting experience. With simplified meeting management, AI ExpertMeet fosters collaboration and innovation, so every conversation has a real impact.

Availability and pricing:

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower will be available in the GCC starting May 2025. For more information, please contact ....

About Asus:

ASUS is a global technology leader, providing smart innovative devices, parts and solutions that elevate the user experience. With an in-house team of more than 5,000 R&D experts, the company is globally renowned for constantly reimagining today's technologies. ASUS is regularly ranked on Fortune magazine's list of the world's most admired companies. The company is committed to building a sustainable future by achieving carbon neutrality, driving a circular economy and building a responsible supply chain that creates shared value for all.