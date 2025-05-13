403
UN Urges Calm Amid Escalating Tensions in Libya's Capital
(MENAFN) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) urged for calm on Monday as military mobilization and escalating tensions were reported in Tripoli, Libya's capital.
"UNSMIL is closely monitoring reports of the military build-up and escalating tensions in Tripoli and the broader western region. We urgently call on all parties to immediately de-escalate the situation, refrain from any provocative actions, and resolve disputes through dialogue," the mission said in a post on social media platform X.
The statement emphasized, "The Mission strongly supports Libyan efforts, including those led by elders and community leaders, to achieve a peaceful resolution," while stressing the crucial responsibility of all parties to ensure the protection of civilians.
Local reports indicate a visible military presence in Tripoli, with vehicles and fighters stationed throughout the city. However, no official comment has been made about the reported increase in tensions.
Since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has struggled with ongoing instability and division, with two rival administrations: one based in the east, supported by the House of Representatives, and the other in Tripoli, backed by the Presidency Council.
