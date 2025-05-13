403
Libya Clashes Break Out After Security Chief Death Claim
(MENAFN) Intense fighting broke out in Libya's capital, Tripoli, on Monday as opposing armed groups clashed. The violence follows unconfirmed reports of the death of Abdul-Ghani al-Kikli, also known as Ghaniwa, who led the Stability Support Department, an entity linked to the Presidency Council.
Local news outlets indicated that al-Kikli was allegedly killed within the headquarters of the 444 Brigade, which operates under the Tripoli Military Zone. Simultaneously, these outlets cited an anonymous security source stating that "the reason for al-Kikli's presence inside the headquarters of the 444 Brigade is unknown."
The reports surrounding al-Kikli's death occurred as residents in southern Tripoli reported hearing heavy gunfire and explosions. Security tensions were also reported in other areas of the capital.
In the hours leading up to the escalation, local media circulated videos showing military movements in and around Tripoli. These reports indicated that armed groups from the cities of Zawiya, Zintan, and Misurata were reportedly moving towards the capital.
In response to the escalating violence, the Ministry of Health's Medical Emergency Department announced a state of full alert. The Interior Ministry urged Tripoli residents to remain at home for their safety.
The Tripoli Mitiga International Airport announced a suspension of all flights, diverting them to the Misurata International Airport, located approximately 250 kilometers east of Tripoli. Additionally, schools in some parts of Tripoli were closed due to the ongoing clashes.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) issued a call for de-escalation in Tripoli.
