Pahalgam Attack Terrorists WANTED! Those Who Help J&K Police Find Culprits Will Get ₹20 Lakh Reward, Posters Emerge
The poster reads:"Wanted terrorists; Please help find the culprits behind the murder of innocents. A prize of ₹20 lakhs. [roughly translated from Urdu]."
At least 26 people were killed after a group of terrorists opened fire at Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam on April 22.
"Recently, on 22.04.2025, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam led to the killing of several Indians, one Nepali citizen, and injuries to a number of others," a government's advisory mentioned earlier.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said a group called the Resistance Front (TRS) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran. This group is said to be an off-shoot of terror group Lashkar-e Taiba.
Misri alleged that Pakistan links were established in this attack.
Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world".
"Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.
In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7.
Under "Operation Sindoor" , Indian armed forces targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
India's Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.
The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by Indian Armed Forces who also pounded Pakistan airbases.
