Trump states EU worse than China

US President Donald Trump has escalated his criticism of the European Union, calling it “nastier than China” when it comes to trade practices. In April, the US imposed a 20% tariff on all EU goods and a 25% tariff on car imports and metals. While Trump later offered a 90-day delay on most tariffs, a 10% baseline tariff and the 25% car tariff remain in effect until an agreement is reached.During a press conference, Trump accused the EU of treating the US unfairly, citing a trade imbalance where the EU exports 13 million cars to the US, while the US sells almost none to the EU. He also pointed out that Europe sells agricultural products to the US, but the US has little agricultural access to European markets. Trump further criticized the EU for pursuing legal action against US companies like Apple, Google, and Meta.Trump predicted the EU would eventually back down, claiming the US holds “all the cards” in the trade relationship. He also blamed the EU for driving up US drug prices, accusing Brussels of unfairly pressuring pharmaceutical companies to maintain low prices in Europe while not contributing adequately to research and development costs.Trump vowed that the US would “equalize” the situation, asserting that Europe would need to pay more, and Americans would pay less.Trump’s comments followed a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing to suspend most new tariffs imposed since early April, with US tariffs on Chinese goods remaining at 30% and Chinese tariffs on US goods at 10%, starting May 14. The two countries will establish a consultation mechanism for further trade discussions.The EU has attempted multiple negotiations on trade and tariffs with the US, but no breakthroughs have been reached. In response to potential tariffs, the European Commission proposed countermeasures that could affect €95 billion worth of US goods. Trump’s trade advisor, Peter Navarro, warned the EU against pursuing these measures, calling it a “grave mistake” that could hinder talks.

