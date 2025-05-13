Arabian Center To Undergo Comprehensive Refurbishment, Charting A New Course As A Premier Community Lifestyle Destination

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – X May 2025 – Arabian Center, a longstanding community favorite since its 2009 opening, will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment project, transforming the established retail hub into a contemporary lifestyle destination. The year-long project, set to kick off in June 2025, will be executed in phases to ensure minimal disruption to the mall's valued customers and tenants.

The ambitious project, owned by The Real Estate Holding Company LLC part of Mr. Mohamed Juma Al Naboodah Group and managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, is a significant enhancement of the customer and tenant experience, that focuses on a complete revitalization of the mall's aesthetic and functional aspects.

The refurbishment will encompass a sweeping overhaul of the mall's facade and entrances, a revamped food court alongside the introduction of new parking shades, upgraded washrooms, prayer rooms, and baby-mother rooms. Comprehensive wayfinding will ensure smoother navigation throughout the mall.

Speaking about the refurbishment, Mr. Wesam Aldora, the General Manager, said,“Arabian Center has always been at the heart of the community, and this refurbishment will be a testament to our commitment to delivering an elevated shopping and leisure experience for our customers.”

“This refurbishment will represent a strategic investment in creating a dynamic and engaging environment. The transformation will not only redefine the look and feel of the mall but also introduce modern amenities that cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” he added.

Throughout the refurbishment, all mall entrances will remain accessible, and measures will be implemented to minimize inconvenience to customers and tenants.

This extensive refurbishment will mark a significant milestone in Arabian Center's journey, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the dynamic needs of Dubai's growing population. The transformation promises to redefine the mall experience, setting new benchmarks for community-centric retail destinations in the region.