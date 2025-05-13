Let's Co-Create Value At ASEAN Smart Energy & Beyond

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Thailand's renewable energy sector is booming, backed by strong government incentives and policy support. As one of the region's most dynamic emerging markets, Thailand is drawing increasing attention from global energy players - particularly from China.

Recently, Gulf Development Public Company Limited, one of Thailand's largest private energy companies, has actively expanded cooperation with leading Chinese PV and energy storage companies. Here are the latest industry highlights:

1JinkoSolar Co. Ltd Secures 3.5GW PV Module Order from GULFIn April 2025, JinkoSolar signed a major supply agreement with GULF Energy to deliver 3.5GW of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo N-type modules. The project scope covers ground-mounted solar farms, rooftop PV systems, and integrated energy storage solutions, with operations scheduled from 2024 to 2030.

2Sungrow Power Supply Co.,Ltd Signs 12GWh Energy Storage Supply Deal with GULFIn January 2025, Sungrow reached an agreement to supply GULF Energy with 12GWh of advanced liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems, supporting both 2-hour and 4-hour applications across shared and dedicated projects.

3中国能建 Wins 180MW Floating PV EPC ProjectIn February 2025, CEEC Shanxi Institute secured the EPC contract for a 180MW floating solar project at the Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi Province, approximately 200km west of Bangkok. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 180,000 tons annually.

