Ancelotti Is Set to Become Brazil's New Head Coach
(MENAFN) Carlo Ancelotti will take over as Brazil’s head coach following the completion of his season with Real Madrid, as confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Monday.
"Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the highest place on the podium," stated CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.
"He is the greatest coach in history, and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters of Brazilian football," he continued.
Ancelotti is set to guide Brazil through the 2026 World Cup and will oversee their upcoming qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay next month.
The 65-year-old Italian has had an illustrious career, securing three UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and two Spanish La Liga titles during his time at Real Madrid.
