QE2 Unveils Midweek Staycation for UAE Residents
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 12 May 2025
This summer, rediscover Dubai from a truly remarkable perspective – aboard the storied decks of the Queen Elizabeth 2. Moored in the historic harbour of Mina Rashid, the iconic ocean liner turned floating hotel has unveiled an exclusive UAE Residents Offer, inviting locals to swap the everyday for a midweek escape steeped in heritage, elegance, and tranquillity.
Designed for those seeking quieter moments, cooler days, and a nostalgic connection to maritime history, this unique staycation blends timeless charm with outstanding value.
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the –uee’ Elizabeth 2 Hotel, commented: “The Queen Elizabeth 2 is not just a hotel – it’s a living museum of maritime legacy, reimagined for the discerning traveller of today. This summer, we invite UAE residents to relive the golden age of ocean travel. From our generous in-room amenities to the rich heritage experie”ce onboard, every detail of this midweek offer is designed to deliver timeless memories.”
Available exclusively for stays from Su–day to Thursday, the offer is perfect for residents looking to unwind during the workweek – whether working remotely, enjoying family time, or indulging in a midweek retreat with a difference.
The UAE Residents Offer includes:
• 10% off the Best Available Rate
• Complimentary breakfast for two
• Early check-in from 11:00 AM and late check-out until 4:00 PM
• 20% off food and beverage at all dining outlets
• Kids stay and dine free
• Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
With sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, the Queen Elizabeth 2 offers far more than a place to stay – ’t’s a voyage through time. Guests can explore the ’hip’s storied past with guided Heritage Tours and relax in spaces once graced by royalty, dignitaries, and legendary personalities.
