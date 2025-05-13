403
SelfDrive Mobility Expands into Luxury Chauffeur-Driven Services with the Launch of OTO
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, May 2025 - In a strategic expansion set to redefine the future of premium transport, SelfDrive Mobility—the region’s largest mobility tech company and leading car subscription and rental platform—officially announced the launch of OTO, a next-generation chauffeur-driven service. Seamlessly blending advanced technology, sustainable mobility, and luxury vehicles, OTO is now live across the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, offering an elevated travel experience tailored for modern professionals and discerning travelers.
“OTO is a next-generation tech platform elevating premium luxury chauffeur services with seamless digital innovation and smart efficiency. We blend advanced technology with premium customer service to create a smoother, more convenient, and modern mobility experience. With OTO, every journey is effortless, refined, and designed for ultimate comfort with personalized services,” said Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of SelfDrive Mobility.
With on-demand vehicles deployed in as little as one hour, OTO's curated fleet features top-tier models from BMW, Tesla, Lexus, Audi, Mercedes, and more. Every vehicle is operated by a professional chauffeur trained to uphold the highest standards of safety, etiquette, and punctuality. OTO leverages SelfDrive’s existing cross-border travel corridors to ensure regionally consistent service—a key differentiator from traditional local operators.
OTO’s Suite of Services Includes:
• Hourly Chauffeur Services – Flexible, tailored rides designed to accommodate multiple scheduled meetings seamlessly.
• Daily Chauffeur Services – Full-day luxury transportation at your service.
• Weekly Chauffeur Services – Ideal for business travelers, C-suite executives, event attendees.
• Monthly Chauffeur Services – Long-term, premium travel for corporates, C-suite executives and VIPs.
• Intercity Transfers (One Way) – ideal for airport transfers and travel between different Emirates.
• Intercity (Round Trip) – hassle-free city-to-city commutes.
• Corporate Mobility – Chauffeur-driven vehicles for all business needs.
• Bus & Coach Services – Group transport for staff, events, tours, and teams.
• School Rides – Safe, reliable daily pick-up and drop-off for students.
• Competitively Priced Premium Service – OTO offers a luxury chauffeur-driven experience at competitive rates, backed by SelfDrive’s robust tech ecosystem, ensuring transparent pricing, instant confirmations, real-time tracking, and secure payments.
Customers can connect with the OTO concierge team directly via call or WhatsApp for personalized service and instant bookings. Whether for airport transfers, board meetings, or family travel, OTO guarantees a refined journey, every time.
