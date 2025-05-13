Russian Forces Shell Nikopol District With Grad MLRS, Attack With Uavs
Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a Faceboo post, Ukrinform reports.
"The aggressor targeted the Nikopol district with Grad MLRS, artillery, and UAVs, striking Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove communities," Lysak stated.Read also: Two civilians wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region
A private house caught fire as a result of the strikes, but emergency responders extinguished the blaze.
Authorities are assessing the damage and inspecting the affected areas. No casualties were reported, according to Lysak.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 12, Russian forces struck the Nikopol district, damaging two private homes and an outbuilding.
Photo: Serhiy Lysak
