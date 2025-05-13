Can Foreigners Buy Property in Dubai? Everything You Need to Know

(MENAFN)

Let’s first answer the question: Yes, you can buy properties in Dubai. And in many cases, you can own the land and the building completely, with no time restrictions and even without a residence visa.

The rules are clear, especially in designated freehold areas under Dubai property law for foreigners. However, while the legal process is fairly straightforward, the actual experience can feel a bit overwhelming if you’re new to it.

But the good news is that it’s all doable, and this guide will walk you through everything you need to know. If you’re asking questions like:





Am I allowed to buy as a non-resident?

Which areas are open to foreigners?

How does the buying process actually work?

You’ll find practical answers here. No guesswork needed.

If you’re ready, let’s begin.

Dubai Property Law for Foreigners: What Does the Law Really Say?

A major turning point in Dubai’s real estate market happened when the government passed a law in 2002 to allow foreigners legally own properties. Today, you can fully purchase property in certain assigned areas called freehold zones.

In these zones, you can own the property, including the land it’s built on without going for a residence visa. And yes, you get 100% ownership in your name. Some of the popular freehold areas are:





Dubai Marina

Downtown Dubai

Business Bay

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and

Palm Jumeirah

What about the areas outside these freehold zones? You’ll mostly find leasehold options, where you can lease a property for up to 99 years. However, you won’t own the land; it’ll still be under the original owner’s name, which is usually the developer or government.

These properties are still legal and safe, just that you don’t get the same level of ownership compared to freehold zones.

So, in short:





Can foreigners buy property in Dubai ? Yes, and legally too

? Yes, and legally too You don’t need to live in the UAE to qualify

And you have the option to choose between full ownership or long-term lease, depending on the area and what you want.

Types of Property Foreigners Can Buy in Dubai

When it comes to buying property in Dubai for expats, there’s lot of options to choose from. The most common types are:

Apartments

This is usually the popular choice for exact property in Dubai, especially for singles and small families. You’ll find studio flats, luxury penthouses in areas like Business Bay, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai.

Villas and Townhouses

Some individuals prefer more space, privacy, and family-friendly neighborhoods. If that’s you, villas and townhouses might be the best for you. Expats usually go for communities like Arabian Ranches where you get more for your money with shared amenities like gyms, playgrounds, and pools.

Off-plan properties

Can you own property in Dubai that’s still under construction? Absolutely. Off-plan properties are one of the best ways foreigners enter the market because they are usually cheaper upfront and come with flexible payments.

Commercial properties

If you want to invest in shops, offices, and warehouses, to start or expand your business, owning property in Dubai is ideal. Just make sure to check the licensing and zoning rules for the area first. And as always, always buy the property in a freehold zone area.

How Buying Property in Dubai as an Expat Works

The process for buying property in Dubai for expats is clear once you know the steps. Here’s how it works:





Choose a freehold property. Make sure the property is located in a freehold area Hire a registered real estate agent that offers the best service. Use an agent who’s registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). However, make sure they have the strong negotiation skills, experience, and transparency to get you the best deal. Sign the sale agreement. Once you agree on a price, you’ll sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and usually pay a 10% deposit to secure the deal. Apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). This is a certificate from the developer which confirms that they are okay and have no issues whatsoever with the transfer of ownership. You need to have no outstanding payments on the property for this to work. Transfer ownership at the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The final step to complete the process is to registry the property under your name. This happens at the DLD office. You’ll need a passport, signed documents, and payment of fees, which is usually around 4% of the property price.

What Other Costs Should You Expect?

Besides the 4% property that is mandatory, here are other costs you need to know:





Registration fee is around AED 2,000 to AED 4,000 depending on the value of the property

Agency commission is about 2% of the purchase price

NOC is between AED 500 and AED 5,000, depending on the developer

Service chargers are ongoing yearly fees for building maintenance, amenities, etc. So, you’ll need to add that to your budget.

Final Thoughts

Buying property in Dubai as a foreigner is very possible, and it’s a smart investment move for many people. The key is to know and understand what’s allowed, knowing the right steps, and avoiding common mistakes like not using a RERA-certified agent.

