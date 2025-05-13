Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market: Strong Growth Driven By Air Travel Demand And Technological Advancement

The Business Research Company

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What is the Growth Outlook for the Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market ?

The commercial aircraft emergency generators market is experiencing robust growth, increasing from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by a growing emphasis on aircraft safety, compliance standards, and technological investments in aerospace systems. The trend is expected to continue, with the market forecasted to reach $2.07 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The future of the market is being shaped by a surge in air traffic, increasing aircraft fleet upgrades, and growing interest in sustainable aviation solutions.

Which Key Trends are Shaping the Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market ?

Among the notable trends are the rise of hybrid-electric propulsion systems, advanced gas turbine generators, and digital twin technologies. For instance, NSK Ltd.'s recent launch of a gas turbine generator bearing for eVTOLs and large drones-with an innovative lubrication system that reduces oil usage by 80%-demonstrates how companies are reducing system weight while improving efficiency. AI-driven predictive maintenance and innovations in energy storage are also helping to enhance the reliability and longevity of emergency power systems onboard aircraft.

What Factors Are Driving Market Expansion?

The market is being propelled by increased global air travel, which requires reliable and high-performance emergency power solutions. According to the Welsh Government, UK airports recorded 272.8 million journeys in 2023, a significant rise from 221.8 million in 2022, reflecting strong recovery and growing demand for air travel. As aircraft manufacturers and airlines prioritize safety and regulatory compliance, emergency generator systems-especially AC and hybrid types-are being increasingly installed in both new and retrofitted aircraft.

Who Are the Leading Players in the Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market?

Key players in the market include RTX Corporation, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., GE Aerospace, Safran S.A., Eaton Corporation PLC, and AMETEK Inc. A significant strategic move was Safran Electrical & Power's acquisition of Thales Group's aeronautical electrical systems business in 2023, aimed at enhancing its leadership in aircraft electrification and expanding global capabilities in sustainable aviation technologies.

How is the Market Segmented and Which Regions Are Leading?

The market is segmented by generator type (AC, DC, Hybrid), power capacity (below 50 KW to above 200 KW), aircraft application (narrow-body, wide-body, regional), and end-user (commercial airlines, cargo, charter, government and defense). North America currently leads the global market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2029. This reflects expanding aviation activity and fleet modernization across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

