The Dreaded Beep Test: Outdated Or Still A Valid Assessment Of Your Fitness?

For many, the beep test is seared into memory.

And not just the test itself, but the wave of dread that came before hearing that first beep in school physical education (PE) classes.

Also known as the 20-metre shuttle run or multistage fitness test, this relentless and escalating series of sprints between two lines has long been a staple of PE classes, sports training and military fitness assessments.

The test is meant to assess aerobic fitness (generally known as“cardio”) but what does it really measure?

How did it become so widely used?

And in an era of smart watches, wearable trackers and lab-based performance testing, does it still stand up?

Where did the beep test come from?

The beep test was developed in the early 1980s by Canadian exercise physiologist Luc Léger at the University of Montreal .

The goal was to provide a progressive, group-based alternative for estimating V02 Max (known colloquially as maximal aerobic fitness) that could be performed in smaller indoor or outdoor spaces and on varying surfaces .

The simplicity of the test make it ideal for schools, high-performance sports environments and military settings, where time and resources are often limited, which likely resulted in its spread across the globe.

The test became widely known as the“beep test” due to its defining feature: participants running back and forth in sync with a series of timed audio beeps .

What does it actually measure?

The beep test was designed to estimate V02 Max , which is the highest rate the body can take in, transport and use oxygen to produce energy.

This is considered one of the best indicators of aerobic fitness , because it reflects how efficiently the heart, lungs, blood and muscles work together to sustain endurance performance.

However, during the beep test, participants accelerate, decelerate, and change direction every 20 metres, so they not only tax their aerobic system but also aspects of their anaerobic system . This is the body's energy system that provides rapid bursts of energy without using oxygen, primarily fuelling short-duration, high-intensity activities.

This means the beep test gives more of an indication of aerobic fitness and isn't quite as accurate as a laboratory-based VO2 Max test .

However, it is still a good indicator of your overall aerobic fitness.

What is a good score?

Beep test scores vary by age, sex and fitness level.

You might have heard reaching level 21 is a“perfect score”, but this is a myth.

Ultimately, a“good” score depends on who is being tested.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a score between stages six and eight is about average, while a score of seven or more for girls, and 10 or more for boys, would put them in the top 10% of the world average .

Similarly, for healthy adults , scores of between seven and ten are about average, while scores of greater than 11 for women and 13 for men would be considered excellent.

As you would expect, competitive athletes often get higher scores.

For example, before it was taken out of AFL the Draft Combine (where potential draftees are put through a series of physical and psychological tests in front of club recruiters), it was common to see aspiring players get scores of 14 or more, with some athletes with elite fitness getting to level 16 .

There are also anecdotal claims of elite endurance athletes getting scores of between 17 and 19 but no formal records exist.

The beep test is a brutal examination of an athlete's fitness.

Is it still best practice?

The beep test remains widely used due to its simplicity, portability and ease of use.

It's still a staple in community sports, school PE programs and military and emergency services around the world.

However, it's not without limitations.

For athletes who compete in intermittent sports like soccer and Australian football, alternatives like the Yo-Yo Intermittent Recovery Test have become more common because they are more specific to those types of sports.

Likewise, distance-based runs such as the 2km time trial are popular in some fitness and clinical settings because they provide a slightly better estimate of aerobic fitness , because they don't involve changes of direction.

Finally, in elite sport and research, more individualised or lab-based protocols, such as VO2 Max tests , are becoming more common because they are extremely accurate and precise.

But if you are after a simple test that can assess the fitness of large groups, the beep test is still an excellent option.

Should it be used?

While the beep test may trigger memories of discomfort and dread, it remains a simple and effective tool for assessing fitness, especially in large group settings.

Though not without limitations, its accessibility, low cost, and ability to estimate VO2 Max have cemented its place in many different settings for decades.

As exercise science advances, more specific or sport-relevant tests are increasingly used in elite and clinical settings.

However, when resources are limited or scalability is needed, the beep test still holds its ground as a practical, time-tested measure of maximal aerobic fitness.