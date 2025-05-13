For Labbit, Semaphore Solutions Recognized In The Gartner® Market Guide For Laboratory Information Management Systems

VICTORIA, BC, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Semaphore Solutions , a leading provider of laboratory informatics platforms, announced today that for its product, Labbit , it has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), authored by analysts Michael Shanler , Reuben Harwood , and Lynn Rice .

In our opinion, the report outlines key trends shaping the LIMS landscape, including a market-wide shift toward composable, integrated platforms that can support the Digital Lab of the Future (dLoF) initiatives. As laboratories face growing scientific complexity, an increased need for automation, and greater demand for business agility, Gartner states that: "as CIO, you should evaluate vendors on their ability to provide integrated capabilities rather than simply checking off a list of discrete features and functions. By further assessing technology-differentiating features, such as low-code/no-code interfaces, knowledge graphs and generative AI, you will be able to identify the vendors aligned with your business and technology needs."

Labbit was also mentioned as an example vendor of SaaS-based LIMS solutions for life science and product development. As noted in the report, "life science and product development firms that externalized work with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are often looking for specific LIMS with more targeted functionality."

"Our goal with Labbit has always been to build a platform that evolves with our customers," said Peter Smith, CEO of Semaphore Solutions. "We're proud to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide and see it as further validation that the future of LIMS lies in flexible, data-driven systems and AI assistants that empower labs to innovate without barriers."

About Semaphore Solutions and Labbit

Semaphore Solutions is a leading informatics service and SaaS company that provides software solutions to support leading laboratories across a variety of industries including manufacturing, innovative disease research, molecular diagnostics, and drug discovery and development. For more information, please visit .

