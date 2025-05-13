Why Was Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Banned In Bangladesh? Top 5 Developments

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on May 10 banned deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League under an anti-terrorism law after days of protest.

A statement by the government, according to Reuters, said that the ban would remain effective until the completion of the“trial of the Awami League and its leaders in Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in the interest of protecting the country's security and sovereignty”.

Bangladesh has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months, after deadly protests forced Sheikh Hasina to flee to India in August 2024 and an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Why was the Awami League banned?

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the leaders of the last year's uprising which resulted in the ousting of Hasina, was attacked last week. Supporters of Hasina's Awami League were blamed for the attack, calls for stricter action against the party gained more momentum, the report said.

The Awami League leaders were charged with committing crimes against humanity over the deaths of hundreds of people during last year's anti-government protests by a student platform. The protests resulted in the ouster of Hasina's 16-year-long regime on August 5 last year.

It said the decision was also taken for the security of the leaders and activists of the July 2024 uprising that eventually led to the ousting of the Awami League regime alongside the complainants and witnesses of the trial in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), the PTI report said.

What we know so far: Top 5 developmentsBangladesh's Election Commission has suspended the registration of Awami League, effectively barring the party from contesting the next national elections.According to Reuters, Under Banglades 's electoral laws, a political party must be registered with the Election Commission to participate in national polls. The suspension means the Awami League - which led the country for more than 20 years - is now officially disqualified from contesting future elections unless the ban is lifted and the registration restored.The Election Commission also issued a directive prohibiting the party and its affiliates from conducting any political activities, including publications, media appearances, online and social media campaigns, processions, rallies, or conferences, until the International Crimes Tribunal completes its proceedings.The government also amended a law to ensure that an entire party can be tried for certain crimes, not just individual members, a New York Times report said.On the night of May 11, Bangladesh promulgated an ordinance banning the publication or dissemination of statements of individuals or organisations charged under a revised terrorism law.President Mohammed Shahabuddin promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, prohibiting any form of publicity, including press statements, social media content, or public gatherings in support of any individuals or entities tried in the act.

(With inputs from agencies)