Anheuser-Busch To Invest $300 Million In US Manufacturing And Workforce Development

May 12, 2025 by Mai Tao

Anheuser-Busch , an American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light, has expanded its commitment to creating and sustaining US manufacturing jobs by announcing it will invest $300 million in its facilities across the United States.

Building on more than 165 years of continuous investment in its people, breweries and communities, Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative supports American manufacturing through three key pillars:

by investing more than $300 million in local communities and facilities in 2025, adding to the nearly $2 billion invested over the past five yearsby expanding its best-in-class Technical Excellence Center model beyond its hometown of St. Louis, starting with a new regional facility in Columbus, OH, and providing access to local trade schoolsby leading the industry in adoption of a new digital credentialing system to support veterans in pursuing manufacturing careers

As part of the announcement, Anheuser-Busch debuted a new ad that shows how the company is brewing futures for the 65,000 Americans who help to bring its products to life every day and underscores how the company has been investing in American beers and careers since 1857.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser Busch, said:“This new $300 million investment in our manufacturing facilities across the US is the latest example of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to strengthening our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs and driving economic prosperity.

“Investing in our people and in new technologies and capabilities to drive industry and economic growth is core to who we are.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, US Secretary of Labor, said:“Anheuser-Busch has been a shining example of what 'Made in America' means, and their latest investment of $300 million builds on their longtime commitment to grow our workforce and expand US manufacturing.

“They are demonstrating exactly what it means to put American workers first, setting a standard for other companies to follow.”

Rep. Mike Carey (R-Ohio) said:“Anheuser-Busch's renewed commitment to supporting workers with family-sustaining wages in Columbus is excellent news. By investing millions in comprehensive education programs right here in Ohio, Anheuser-Busch is creating pathways to success for Ohioans in our communities.

“I look forward to the continued growth and opportunities these investments will offer families in and around Columbus.”

Continued investments in American manufacturing careers

Over the past five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its 100 facilities across the country to enhance operations, advance technology, and meet evolving consumer demand. That commitment continues in 2025, with more than $300 million in planned investments in its facilities nationwide.

Expanded technical training

Anheuser-Busch is expanding its best-in-class Technical Excellence Center model – which has benefited more than 1,200 Anheuser-Busch employees since 2022 – across the country, starting with the launch of its new Columbus Regional Excellence Center, where it will upskill its entire regional technical workforce over the next three years.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch is expanding access to its St. Louis, MO and Columbus, OH Technical Excellence Centers beyond its workforce.

In partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Institute and with local trade schools, Anheuser-Busch will open the facility's doors to trade school students and educators to further grow and develop the talent pipeline for manufacturing careers across the country.

Strengthening veteran career opportunities

Anheuser-Busch is partnering with the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America program to become the first American manufacturer to adopt a new digital credentialing system that translates military experience into skills needed for careers in manufacturing.

Additionally, the company will train its workforce on the credentialing system, ensuring that recruiters understand how the unique skillsets of service members translate to these manufacturing roles at Anheuser-Busch and enabling them to apply that knowledge to thousands of applications annually.

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers and Chairman of the Manufacturing Institute, said:“Anheuser-Busch's $300 million investment is more than a commitment to manufacturing in America-it's a commitment to America's future.

“By expanding technical training and strengthening our industrial base in Columbus, and with their support of the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America initiative, they are opening doors of opportunity for manufacturing workers across this country.

“This investment will help fuel our economy, lift up communities and secure the promise of manufacturing in America for generations to come.”

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding history of supporting those who serve, and today, more than 10 percent of the company's workforce is made up of veterans and active-duty military, with a nearly 100 percent retention rate and nearly 60 percent serving in manufacturing roles.

While investments in these areas are not new for Anheuser-Busch, the Brewing Futures initiatives represents the latest evolution in its longstanding efforts to drive economic prosperity in communities across the country and create opportunity in American manufacturing for generations to come.