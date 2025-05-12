Pro Team Works Implements Updated Deck Maintenance Protocols For High-Density Wood Surfaces

Pro Team Works has introduced updated maintenance protocols for high-density wood decks, focusing on material-specific care, surface protection, and longevity.

- Paul R, President of Pro Team WorksHILLSIDE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Team Works, a professional exterior surface restoration company serving the greater Chicago area, has introduced updated deck maintenance protocols specifically tailored to high-density wood surfaces such as ipe, cumaru, tigerwood, and other exotic hardwoods. The new procedures are designed to enhance preservation, reduce surface stress, and improve long-term performance of these premium decking materials, which have grown in popularity in both residential and commercial applications.The protocol update follows an internal evaluation of existing methods and emerging best practices in the wood restoration industry. With a rising number of clients opting for dense, oil-rich hardwoods that require specialized care, Pro Team Works identified the need to refine its deck maintenance services to ensure optimal results under various climate and usage conditions.“High-density hardwoods have unique properties that don't respond well to generalized maintenance techniques,” said Paul, President at Pro Team Works.“Our updated protocol accounts for the specific absorption rates, grain patterns, and surface behaviors of these woods, making the process more precise and protective over time.”The revised maintenance process incorporates several changes, including adjusted pressure washing thresholds to prevent fiber lifting and surface etching. In addition, the company now uses a multi-step pH balancing approach to neutralize tannin release and prevent discoloration after cleaning. Following surface preparation, premium oil-based sealants formulated for dense woods are applied using a controlled method that promotes even absorption and minimizes streaking or oversaturation.These changes are informed by both field testing and consultation with material specialists and wood finish manufacturers. According to Petrov, the goal was to create a standardized procedure that can be reliably applied across a wide range of installations, from residential decks to rooftop terraces and commercial walkways.Pro Team Works also introduced an inspection phase into the updated protocol. Technicians now assess the condition of each deck's surface density, moisture content, and UV exposure level before proceeding with cleaning or sealing. This step allows for greater customization of the process based on environmental factors, age, and prior maintenance history.The updates arrive amid increasing interest in sustainable and long-lasting exterior building materials. Dense hardwoods are often selected for their resistance to decay, insect damage, and weathering. However, without appropriate care, even these durable woods can become discolored, warped, or structurally compromised due to improper treatment.“Clients invest in these materials expecting longevity, but longevity depends on correct upkeep,” said Sofia Ramos, a wood restoration consultant based in Minneapolis.“What Pro Team Works is doing reflects a growing awareness in the industry that surface integrity must be preserved through tailored protocols-not one-size-fits-all solutions.”The company's service area includes residential neighborhoods, homeowner associations, and commercial properties throughout Naperville, Aurora, and the surrounding suburbs. The updated maintenance procedures are now standard practice for any project involving high-density wood species and are included in both routine servicing and restoration work.Technicians have received updated training on the protocols, with emphasis on moisture testing, chemical balancing, and finish application techniques specific to hardwoods. Field supervisors conduct quality assurance checks to confirm that each stage of the process aligns with established benchmarks and manufacturer recommendations.In addition to improving service outcomes, the company anticipates the revised protocol will reduce long-term maintenance costs for clients. Proper care reduces the need for premature sanding, board replacement, or intensive refinishing. Pro Team Works has already begun documenting comparative results between previous and current methods, noting improved finish retention and surface clarity in follow-up inspections.A key component of the update also includes the integration of environmentally responsible products. The sealants and cleaners used in the new protocol are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and biodegradable when diluted, aligning with evolving regulations and eco-conscious preferences among property owners.To support transparency, Pro Team Works provides each client with a digital maintenance report that includes before-and-after photos, product specifications, and care recommendations. The documentation serves as a reference for future servicing and can be shared with property managers or associations to ensure continuity.“Many clients aren't aware of what goes into proper deck maintenance until something goes wrong,” Paul added.“By offering both improved protocols and education, we're trying to prevent avoidable damage and extend the life of each installation.”The company has indicated that it will continue to monitor new product developments and adjust its protocols accordingly. Partnerships with regional wood suppliers and finish manufacturers have also enabled Pro Team Works to stay informed on formulation updates and supplier-specific application guidelines.This latest procedural refinement is part of a broader effort by the company to raise standards in exterior surface care and position itself as a knowledge-based service provider. Pro Team Works has previously implemented similar updates for composite decking, exterior siding, and masonry sealing projects.As decking materials become more specialized and consumers more discerning about quality outcomes, companies in the surface restoration industry are increasingly being called on to demonstrate technical proficiency and long-term thinking. Pro Team Works' updated approach to hardwood decking aims to meet those expectations with precision and accountability.About Pro Team WorksPro Team Works is an exterior restoration company based in Hillside, Illinois, specializing in deck maintenance, surface cleaning, and protective treatments for wood, composite, and masonry materials. Often found by clients searching for deck restoration near me , the company serves residential, commercial, and association clients throughout the greater Chicago area and is known for its tailored protocols, environmental consideration, and emphasis on material-specific care.Media Contact:Paul R.PresidentPro Team WorksEmail: ...Phone: (847)-233-1171Website:

