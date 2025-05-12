George Magazine Names Cogsworth Of Cogsworth & Whiskerbolt As New Social Media Manager

Cogsworth

Cogsworth & Whiskerbolt

George Magazine announces the appointment of Cogsworth, esteemed partner at the renowned firm Cogsworth & Whiskerbolt, as its new Social Media Manager.

- Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George MagazineLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- George Magazine is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cogsworth, esteemed partner at the renowned firm Cogsworth & Whiskerbolt, as its new Social Media Manager, effective immediately. Cogsworth, known for his strategic prowess and engaging online presence, is set to lead George Magazine's social media strategy, bringing a fresh perspective and innovative approach to the publication's digital footprint.Cogsworth, often seen alongside his equally distinguished (and slightly shorter) partner, Whiskerbolt, has built a reputation for their dynamic partnership and ability to captivate audiences. Their distinctive style, sometimes playfully referred to as the "Cat Bosses" aesthetic, hints at a unique blend of traditional gravitas and modern flair that George Magazine is eager to integrate into its social media voice.“We like Facebook because of the decorum of the posters, and Gene and I will continue to post directly there” said Dave Blaze. Gene Ho added,“Some of these other platforms are like a giant litter box and we need someone in there that is used to that type of playground.”"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Cogsworth to the George Magazine family," said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. "His proven ability to connect with diverse audiences and his forward-thinking approach to digital engagement make him the ideal candidate to elevate our social media presence. We believe Cogsworth, with the support of Whiskerbolt, will bring a new level of energy and creativity to our online platforms."“Cogsworth has cat-like reflexes with his wit,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine.“That is what's needed in social media today. Influencers must be fast and sometimes even feisty.”In his new role, Cogsworth will be responsible for overseeing most, but not all of George Magazine's social media channels, concentrating on X (formerly known as Twitter), developing content strategies, engaging with the magazine's readership, and expanding its reach across various platforms. His appointment signals George Magazine's commitment to strengthening its digital presence and fostering a vibrant online community. George Magazine already has a formidable social media presence. The collective social media accounts of George Magazine, Dave Blaze, and Gene Ho have reached millions of views online.Cogsworth and Whiskerbolt are relocating their operations to George Magazine's headquarters and are eager to begin this new chapter.

George Magazine

George Online, LLC

+1 501-881-4337

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.