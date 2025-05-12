W. R. MEADOWS UNVEILS TOP-STOP CED, A NEW CONTROLLED ETCH DEPTH SURFACE RETARDER FOR EXPOSED AGGREGATE CONCRETE FINISHES

Achieve precise, repeatable exposed aggregate finishes with this water-based, spray-applied surface retarder featuring 12 color-coded etch depths.

- Jim Becker, Product Group Manager for Construction Liquids at W. R. MEADOWSHAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- W. R. MEADOWS , a leader in high-performance construction materials, is pleased to introduce TOP-STOP CED , a brand-new, advanced water-based concrete surface retarder engineered to deliver precision-controlled aggregate exposure for architectural concrete applications.TOP-STOP CED is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, visually appealing exposed aggregate finishes. This water-soluble, spray-applied product slows the set of surface mortar without affecting the concrete below, allowing the underlying structure to cure properly while providing a consistent and controlled surface etch. By offering exact control over the depth of exposure, TOP-STOP CED enables contractors to achieve a wide range of custom architectural finishes with precision and ease.With twelve different etch depths available, each color-coded for immediate identification and measurement, TOP-STOP CED gives users the flexibility to create exactly the aesthetic their project demands - from a light sand finish to a deep, decorative aggregate reveal. The product is ideal for use on sidewalks, plazas, tilt-up and precast panels, and any horizontal concrete application where an exposed aggregate finish is desired.TOP-STOP CED also simplifies the curing process by eliminating the need for plastic or wet burlap coverings to prevent surface drying. Unlike traditional sandblasting or mechanical methods, TOP-STOP CED produces a consistent surface finish without laborious chipping or blasting, reducing labor costs and improving jobsite efficiency. It is easy to apply with standard spray equipment, cleans up easily with water, and is VOC-compliant to meet environmental and safety standards.“TOP-STOP CED takes the guesswork out of achieving the perfect exposed aggregate finish,” said Jim Becker, Product Group Manager for Construction Liquids at W. R. MEADOWS.“Its consistent performance and range of depth options help contractors bring their architectural vision to life with precision, repeatability, and less labor in the field.”By offering exact etch control, reducing the need for expensive equipment, and improving the uniformity of exposed finishes, TOP-STOP CED represents a significant step forward in the production of architectural concrete surfaces. Its user-friendly design ensures consistent, repeatable results with less field supervision and lower labor demands, making it an ideal solution for contractors seeking to deliver superior concrete aesthetics efficiently.With the introduction of TOP-STOP CED, W. R. MEADOWS continues its tradition of delivering advanced construction products that support quality, innovation, and performance across the industry.For more information about TOP-STOP CED and other W. R. MEADOWS products, please visit or .

