Starladder To Host 2025 CS2 Major In Budapest's 20,000-Seat MVM Dome

Kicking off on November 24, the early stages of the tournament will take place at Budapest's MTK Sportpark, a recently upgraded venue with seating for 2,000 spectators. This modern, esports-ready venue offers fans a unique opportunity to get close to the action and experience high-level Counter-Strike in the vibrant atmosphere of an offline setting.

From December 11 to 14, the tournament moves to the MVM Dome for the playoffs. With 20,000 seats and cutting-edge production capabilities, the Dome will deliver a stadium-scale experience - featuring record-breaking LED setups, immersive lighting, and arena-wide special effects crafted to elevate the show for every fan on site.

Set against the backdrop of Budapest's iconic pre-Christmas charm, the Major will offer not just world-class esports, but also a chance for fans to experience one of Europe's most vibrant cities during its most magical season.

"Hosting another Major is an incredible honor, and we're determined to make it unforgettable," said Roman Romantsov, CEO of StarLadder . "Budapest gives us the perfect stage to push the boundaries of what a live CS2 event can look and feel like. From day one to the Grand Finals, we're building something that fans - both in the arena and watching around the world - will remember. We invite every Counter-Strike fan to be part of this iconic moment with us."

Tickets for all stages now available:

First Teaser: LINK

Media Kit: LINK

About StarLadder:



StarLadder has been a driving force in global esports since hosting its first CS 1.6 tournaments in 2000. Over the years, it has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and innovative organizers of esports events, including StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 and 18 seasons of the legendary StarSeries in CS:GO since 2012.

Photo:

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Marketing and Sponsorships:

[email protected]

SOURCE StarLadder