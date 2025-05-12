Delaware First Health And The Centene Foundation Announce Grant Program Open Submission Period

Community-based organizations and providers across Delaware can apply for funding now through June 13, 2025

NEWARK, Del., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware First Health ("DFH"), a leading Medicaid managed care organization in Delaware, and the Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), today announced an open submission period for grants that will be provided to non-profit, community-based organizations and providers that address social drivers of health. By addressing these conditions-such as lack of access to healthy food, housing insecurity and transportation accessibility-these grants will improve the lives and health of Delawareans.

"We are pleased to offer financial support for organizations that address social drivers of health and make a difference in communities throughout Delaware," said Delaware First Health President and CEO Bill Wilson. "People are more likely to schedule a doctor's appointment when they aren't worried about the roof over their heads, feeding their families or getting to work. Working together with community-based organizations, we can intervene in the societal, environmental and economic barriers that are preventing people from living their best and healthiest lives."

Grants totaling $500,000 will be awarded over the next three years at a minimum of $10,000 each. Applications are due June 13, 2025, and award announcements will be in July.

Applications that seek to reduce the impact of any of the many social drivers of health are welcomed, however, more favorable consideration will be given to those that address housing instability or transportation accessibility.

To apply, organizations must meet the following criteria:



Must serve the Medicaid population

Must demonstrate how grant funds have been used and show outcomes and impact over multiple points in time

Organizations must be Delaware-based 501c3s All supporting documentation must be submitted with the application (relevant program materials, W-9, form 990, IRS Affirmation / Determination Letter, etc.)

To learn more and apply, visit DelawareFirstHealth/grants .

About Delaware First Health

Established in 2023, Delaware First Health provides government-sponsored managed care services to families across Delaware through Medicaid (Delaware First Health), Marketplace (Ambetter Health of Delaware), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). By building strong community partnerships that support access to wholistic and culturally competent care, Delaware First Health is transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Delaware First Health is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, please visit DelawareFirstHealth.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

SOURCE Delaware First Health

