Q1 2025 Pharma Venture Capital Investment Report: Key Trends And Significant Deals Uncovered


2025-05-12 10:46:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q1 2025 saw $6.5 billion in global VC investments in the pharma sector, a 0.5% increase from Q4 2024. However, investment volume dropped 9% to 162 deals. Oncology dominated with 76 deals from 217 investors. Explore trends and major pharmaceutical venture activities in this detailed report.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Trends In Pharma - Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector.
The global pharma sector in Q1 2025 witnessed investments worth $6.5 billion, an increment of 0.5% compared to Q4 2024. In terms of investment volume, there was a decline of 9% to 162 VC investments in Q1 2025. Oncology was the top therapy area with 76 deals by 217 investors.
Report Scope

  • This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.
  • It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Reasons to Buy

  • Companies that strategically invest in venture funding position themselves for success, while those that fail to adapt risk falling behind.
  • This report provides an overview of global VC investment trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q1 2025
  • Global VC Investment Trends in Pharma
  • Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma
  • Notable Deals in Pharma
  • Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma
  • Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma
  • Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size
  • Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages
  • Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis
  • Pharma Regional Comparison - Q1 2025
  • Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume
  • Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries
  • Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review
  • Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q1 2025

Company Coverage:

  • Abcuro
  • AdvanCell Isotopes
  • AnaCardio
  • Arbor Biotechnologies
  • Atalanta Therapeutics
  • Augustine Therapeutics
  • Aviceda Therapeutics
  • Bambusa Therapeutics
  • Be Biopharma
  • Callio Therapeutics
  • Curevo
  • Eikon Therapeutics
  • Garuda Therapeutics
  • Granata Bio
  • Isomorphic Labs
  • Kardigan
  • Latigo Biotherapeutics
  • RhyGaze
  • Tenvie Therapeutics
  • Tune Therapeutics
  • Umoja BioPharma
  • Verdiva Bio

