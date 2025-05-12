Q1 2025 Pharma Venture Capital Investment Report: Key Trends And Significant Deals Uncovered
This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector.
The global pharma sector in Q1 2025 witnessed investments worth $6.5 billion, an increment of 0.5% compared to Q4 2024. In terms of investment volume, there was a decline of 9% to 162 VC investments in Q1 2025. Oncology was the top therapy area with 76 deals by 217 investors.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies. It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q1 2025 Global VC Investment Trends in Pharma Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma Notable Deals in Pharma Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis Pharma Regional Comparison - Q1 2025 Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q1 2025
Company Coverage:
- Abcuro AdvanCell Isotopes AnaCardio Arbor Biotechnologies Atalanta Therapeutics Augustine Therapeutics Aviceda Therapeutics Bambusa Therapeutics Be Biopharma Callio Therapeutics Callio Therapeutics Curevo Eikon Therapeutics Garuda Therapeutics Granata Bio Isomorphic Labs Kardigan Latigo Biotherapeutics RhyGaze Tenvie Therapeutics Tune Therapeutics Umoja BioPharma Verdiva Bio
