Q1 2025 Pharma Venture Capital Investment Report: Key Trends And Significant Deals Uncovered

Q1 2025 saw $6.5 billion in global VC investments in the pharma sector, a 0.5% increase from Q4 2024. However, investment volume dropped 9% to 162 deals. Oncology dominated with 76 deals from 217 investors.

This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector.

The global pharma sector in Q1 2025 witnessed investments worth $6.5 billion, an increment of 0.5% compared to Q4 2024. In terms of investment volume, there was a decline of 9% to 162 VC investments in Q1 2025. Oncology was the top therapy area with 76 deals by 217 investors.

Report Scope



This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies. It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q1 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Reasons to Buy



Companies that strategically invest in venture funding position themselves for success, while those that fail to adapt risk falling behind. This report provides an overview of global VC investment trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.

Key Topics Covered:



Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q1 2025

Global VC Investment Trends in Pharma

Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma

Notable Deals in Pharma

Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma

Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma

Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size

Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages

Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis

Pharma Regional Comparison - Q1 2025

Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume

Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries

Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q1 2025

Company Coverage:



Abcuro

AdvanCell Isotopes

AnaCardio

Arbor Biotechnologies

Atalanta Therapeutics

Augustine Therapeutics

Aviceda Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics

Be Biopharma

Callio Therapeutics

Callio Therapeutics

Curevo

Eikon Therapeutics

Garuda Therapeutics

Granata Bio

Isomorphic Labs

Kardigan

Latigo Biotherapeutics

RhyGaze

Tenvie Therapeutics

Tune Therapeutics

Umoja BioPharma Verdiva Bio

For more information about this report visit

