123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Packaging For Hand Sanitizing Gel (AVZ-1960)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to house and use a small volume of antibacterial sanitizing gel," said an inventor, from Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., "so I invented the T. J. SANITIZER. My design would be aesthetically pleasing, and it would not leave behind residue or mess."

The invention provides an improved means of packaging hand sanitizing gel. In doing so, it eliminates the need for bulky and unsightly sanitizer bottles or wall-mounted dispensing units. As a result, it increases personal hygiene. The invention features a novel, decorative, and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The T. J. SANITIZER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Trenton Jonsef at 920-473-0714 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

