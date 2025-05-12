ROBERT-JAN WOLTERING, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF HOTEL DE L'europe AMSTERDAM, WINS THE EHMA 'BEST PRACTICES 2024' AWARD

Panos Almyrantis (President of The European Hotel Managers Association), and Robert-Jan Woltering, Managing Director of Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam.

- Panos Almyrantis (President of The European Hotel Managers Association)WARSAW, POLAND, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) has honoured Mr Robert-Jan Woltering, Managing Director of Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam, with its prestigious“Best Practices 2024” Award. This accolade recognises his exceptional dedication to responsible growth, community development, and ethical business leadership. The award was presented during the 51st EHMA Annual General Assembly held at the Polonia Palace Hotel in Warsaw on Friday, 28 March 2025.EHMA's Best Practices Award was created to spotlight innovative initiatives that generate tangible benefits for both guests and local communities. Mr Woltering's submission distinguished itself through its creative approach to“Why the Ultimate Hotel Guest Experience Matters.” Mr Panos Almyrantis, President of EHMA, National Delegate for Greece & Cyprus, and Chief Growth & Commercial Officer at Ella Resorts in Athens, underscored the significance of his achievement, emphasising that exceptional service is a cornerstone of European hospitality's future.“We are constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing expectations of our guests,” stated President Almyrantis.“Yet, at our core, we must remain dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences-ones that enrich, inspire, and leave a lasting positive impact on the world around us.”A Showcase of Amsterdam's Culture and SustainabilityUnder Mr Woltering's leadership, Hotel De L'Europe has introduced 't Huys, an innovative concept that seamlessly integrates Amsterdam's rich culture, design, and creativity. This immersive space unites 14 visionary partners-from art and couture to media and gastronomy-embodying a spirit of sustainability and collaboration. By sourcing materials locally, curating bespoke city experiences, and infusing each suite with distinctly Dutch flair, De L'Europe has successfully merged luxury hospitality with a deep-rooted commitment to environmental responsibility.Key highlights:.Tailored Guest Experiences: Personalised concierge services, suite-specific amenities, and curated encounters designed to captivate modern travellers-from Boomers to Zoomers..Local Sourcing and Authenticity: Strategic collaborations with Amsterdam-based artists and brands, fostering genuine community engagement while reinforcing sustainable practices..Seamless Cross-Departmental Synergy: A unified effort across Marketing, Operations, Sales, and HR, all aligned in the mission to elevate the guest experience..Ongoing Innovation: Continuous refinement of each uniquely designed suite, driven by guest feedback, staff insights, and contributions from 't Huys partners, ensuring the highest standards of excellence.About Robert-Jan WolteringA seasoned hotelier and EHMA member since 2012, Mr Woltering has built his reputation on a guest-centric philosophy, underpinned by environmental and social awareness. His tenure at Hotel De L'Europe Amsterdam reflects a devotion to craftsmanship, authenticity, and responsible hospitality, positioning the property as a benchmark of excellence within EHMA's prestigious network.A special mention should go other members whose noteworthy contributions to business leadership:.BOKULIC Zrinka, Aminess Hotels, Novigrad.COTTRAY Michel, Hotel Le Martinez, Cannes.GUZZARDI Giacomo, Le Méridien Visconti Rome, Rome.ROGGERO Diego, The Portrait Milano, Milan.SPALLUTO Vito, 7Pines Resort Sardinia, Baia Sardinia.PINTO Pedro, Corpo Santo Hotel, Lisbon.FRANZEN Chris, Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Obbürgen.SARTORIO Raimondo Sartorio, Parco San Marco Hotels & Beach Resort, LuganoAbout the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA)Founded in Rome in 1974, the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) is a prestigious non-profit organisation committed to excellence in Europe's luxury hospitality industry. With a membership of nearly 500 top professionals overseeing more than 1,200 premier hotels across 24 countries, EHMA fosters leadership, innovation, and the highest service standards. Through educational initiatives, networking events, and industry research, EHMA drives knowledge-sharing and professional growth while shaping a sustainable, forward-thinking future for European hospitality.

