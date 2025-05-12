Mexico Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring IFT, America Movil, Telcel, Telmex, Movistar, AT&T Mexico, And Megacable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added tooffering.This provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mexico today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Mexico will grow at a CAGR of 2.9%, supported by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow from $10.8 billion in 2023 to $14.1 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by growing demand for mobile data services, subsequent increase in mobile internet subscriptions, more demand for data-centric plans, growing adoption of 5G services and tariff adjustments derived from inflation.



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mexico.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.5%, driven by growing demand for mobile data services, subsequent increase in mobile internet subscriptions, increasing demand for data-centric plans, growing adoption of 5G services and increase in mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. America Movil, the parent group of Telcel, Telmex, and Telnor, led the mobile and fixed markets in 2023 and will maintain its position through to 2028.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Mexico's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Mexico's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Mexico's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

6. Pay-TV Services Market

7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots



IFT

America Movil

Telcel

Telmex

Movistar

AT&T Mexico Megacable

