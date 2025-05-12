Equator Appliances Introduces BIC 122 CC ED: A Compact Built-in Induction Cooktop Designed for Precision and Safety

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the availability of the BIC 122 CC ED, a compact two-burner built-in induction cooktop engineered for precise, energy-efficient cooking in a space-saving vertical design. The unit is designed to serve residential kitchens, RVs, and small-space dwellings with functionality typically reserved for larger appliances.

The BIC 122 CC ED features two independent burners with auto power sharing across a total power output of 1800W, including a 1400W booster. This technology enables rapid heating and real-time temperature responsiveness, improving both energy efficiency and cooking precision. Its intuitive touch controls and 99-minute independent timers offer flexible operation across both burners, allowing users to prepare multiple dishes simultaneously with minimal effort.

"Consumer demand continues to grow for appliances that are both compact and multifunctional,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances.“The BIC 122 CC ED responds to that demand by combining safety, power, and flexibility in a design that's built to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of kitchen environments.”

The cooktop includes a residual heat indicator to prevent accidental burns and a child lock for added security. An automatic shutoff and high/low voltage protection enhance operational safety. A "Keep Warm" feature maintains ideal serving temperatures without overcooking. The model's dimensions and vertical orientation make it suitable for both built-in and freestanding installation, accommodating a variety of layout configurations.

The Equator BIC 122 CC ED is currently available for purchase through major retailers including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been committed to providing innovative, energy-efficient appliances for modern living. With a focus on space-saving design and environmental responsibility, the company delivers solutions for homes, RVs, and marine environments. For more information, visit .

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.