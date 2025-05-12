403
Qatar, Egypt approve Hamas’s declaration to free captive
(MENAFN) Hamas released a statement saying that they are going to free an Israeli-American soldier Idan Alexander who has been a prisoner in Gaza, which Qatar and Egypt praised.
The statement being released on Sunday by the two arbitrator nations and posted by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Israel carries on ethnically cleansing Gaza.
Qatar along with Egypt reported that they approved “the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas’s agreement to release the Israeli-American hostage Idan Alexander, who is being held by the group.”
Qatar and Egypt referred to the maneuver as “a goodwill gesture and an encouraging step toward bringing the parties back to the negotiating table.”
They also noted that the anticipation of re-establishing negotiating is intended to result in “a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and detainees, and the safe and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to address the dire conditions in the Gaza Strip.”
The freeing of Alexander will be on the basis of continuing to conclude a truce in the strip as Hamas reported on Sunday’s evening.
