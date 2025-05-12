Ramaco Hires Executive Vice President For Critical Mineral Operations To Lead The Brook Mine Rare Earth Element And Critical Minerals Project

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC , METCB) announced today it has hired Michael Woloschuk, an internationally recognized leader in the critical minerals industry, with over 30 years of project development experience in all parts of the world. He joins as the Executive Vice President for Critical Mineral Operations. He will lead all aspects of the company's work to develop and commercialize the Brook Mine rare earth and critical mineral operation in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Most recently, Woloschuk served as Global Executive Director of Critical Minerals for the Fluor Corporation, where he has also been directly involved in development of the Brook Mine project. Since 2024, Fluor's team has provided various services to test, engineer, design and support the Brook Mine project's overall feasibility and economic viability.

Woloschuk's responsibilities at Fluor included building and managing its critical minerals business globally. Before joining Fluor, he held global leadership roles at the senior corporate level in mining companies, engineering and consulting firms, technology providers, and mining-focused private equity.

Over his career, Woloschuk has been involved in every facet of the critical minerals industry, including geology, mining, processing, finance, and project execution. He has chemistry and chemical engineering degrees from the University of Saskatchewan. He currently resides in Brisbane, Australia, and will be relocating to the U.S., working from both Ramaco's corporate headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, and Ramaco's rare earth Brook Mine property north of Sheridan, Wyoming.

"We are thrilled that Mike has agreed to bring the depth of his knowledge, experience and leadership to Ramaco," said Randall Atkins, Chairman and CEO of Ramaco. "Mike has a decades long proven track record in senior executive leadership roles and project management in critical mineral companies across the globe. He also possesses strong multi-disciplinary knowledge in all aspects of project design, construction and execution. Even as Mike joins Ramaco we will continue to have a strong working relationship with Fluor and value the scope of services they provide.

As we have developed our rare earth and critical mineral deposit over the past several years we have come to know Mike. In turn he now knows Ramaco and the unique project potential of the Brook Mine. We could not have found a more qualified and experienced partner to advance our nation's newest, and most promising shovel-ready rare earth and critical mineral project. His decision to come on board as the project begins to lead our commercial efforts is both a strategic boost for Ramaco and a strong indication of his confidence in the Brook Mine."

"I am excited to accept this pivotal role with Ramaco, and to contribute to the company's strategic vision and commitment to develop the Brook Mine into a meaningful domestic supply of critical minerals," said Mike Woloschuk. "Having been involved in the project for some time I personally regard it as one of the most promising critical mineral developments I have been associated with."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, as well as an emerging producer of rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, where the company and researchers form the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory have discovered potentially world-class deposits of rare earth elements. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at .

Point of Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected] or 859-244-7455

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

