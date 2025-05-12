403
Horrific Landslides Engulf Indonesia, Leaving Four Dead
(MENAFN) Tragic landslides in Samarinda City, the capital of Indonesia's East Kalimantan province, claimed the lives of four individuals on Monday, according to an official statement. Sugeng Priyanto, the head of the emergency unit at the East Kalimantan Province's Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, reported that two bodies were recovered on Monday afternoon. Sadly, two more victims remain trapped under the debris.
Priyanto explained to a news agency that "heavy downpours starting after dawn triggered the landslides in Samarinda City this morning. The soil buried three houses and damaged several others. The victims were occupants of one of the houses."
He further noted that residents of the other affected houses survived the disaster.
Priyanto stated that rescue teams are facing significant challenges in retrieving the remaining two bodies due to the precarious and unstable soil, with ongoing water flow obstructing the evacuation process.
