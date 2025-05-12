Bihar Congress Launches QR Code Scanner For Ticket Aspirants Ahead Of Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 12 (IANS) The Bihar Congress has taken a digital leap in its election preparations by launching a QR code-based application system for ticket aspirants.

The initiative was formally launched by Congress State President Rajesh Ram on Monday, marking a strategic move to streamline candidate selection and assert the party's preparedness for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at the launch, Rajesh Ram stated that the Congress party is conducting a comprehensive survey for all 243 Assembly constituencies in the state.

“We want strong applications from each seat. Under the INDIA Bloc, Congress will contest in the seats allocated to it as per the seat-sharing agreement,” he said.

Ram explained that the new QR code scanner would enable direct communication between the Congress Screening Committee and grassroots workers.

“This system ensures transparency, impartiality, and a collective decision-making approach in candidate selection,” he added.

Once scanned, the QR code opens a detailed digital application form, which includes several key requirements, including full name, contact details and constituency.

The candidates have to mention their associations with the Congress party and their membership status, participation in party campaigns such as 'Har Ghar Jhanda' with five photographs, details of public engagement efforts, including Jan Akrosh rallies, community meetings, social media influence and detailed biodata of the applicant.

Rajesh Ram emphasised that all Congress leaders, including sitting MLAs and MPs, must apply through this system to ensure a uniform process.

The QR code carries the slogan "Bihar is ready for change," signalling the party's election narrative and grassroots outreach plan.

When seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA Bloc are yet to be finalised, Congress's call for applications from all 243 seats has raised eyebrows.

“This is not necessarily a signal of going solo, but it's certainly a pressure tactic to secure more seats in the alliance deal,” said a Patna-based political observer.