230 Children in Kuwait Embrace STEM Through Robotics
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Kuwait City, Kuwait, May 12, 2025 – Boeing [NYSE:BA], Amideast/Kuwait, and Pure Minds Academy have successfully concluded th‘ ‘STEM Robo’ics’ program at Dasman Bilingual School. This year, 230 Kuwaiti children participated in an enriching educational experience.
Designed for students aged 11-12, the program equipped participants with essential skills in robotics and programming. Teachers at Dasman Bilingual School received specialized training to effectively deliver the innovative curriculum to sixth graders.
Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said:““T‘e ‘STEM Rob’tics’ program is designed to ignite curiosity and creativity, equipping young minds with essential skills for a future in science, engineering and technology. By investing in the next generation of STEM leaders, we are supporting’Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which underscores the critical importance of STEM education."
The program provided students with hands-on experiences, enabling them to build and code robots to complete increasingly complex tasks. Beyond technical proficiency, participants enhanced their problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork skills.
"Amideast is proud to continue its partnership with Boein‘ on the ‘ST’M Robotics’ initiative to provide new experiences for Kuwaiti youth. It has been rewarding to see students genuinely excited about STEM activities, and we hope that this enthusiasm will continue throughout their schooli”g and beyond”, said Samar Khleif, director of Amideast/Kuwait.
“The program focused on challenging students to not only build but also design solutions for real-world problems, fostering creativity, engineering skills, and critical thinking. Together with Boeing and Amideast, we are’shaping tomo”row’s innovators”, said Samar Dizman, superintendent of Dasman Bilingual School.
Amideast and Boeing have delivered educational and job readiness programs for children and adults in Kuwait since 2018.
With a cumulative investment of $1.2 million in academic and community initiatives alongside several government and non-profit partners, Boeing has made a meaningful difference for over 15,000 participants in Kuwait since 2010.
About Amideast
Amideast is a leading American non-profit organization that has been dedicated to expanding international educational and professional training opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa for over 70 years. For more information, visit our website.
About Boeing
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing has partnered with Kuwait for more than five decades, providing aircraft and services to meet its commercial and defense needs. Boeing has an office in Kuwait to better serve local stakeholders and enable further economic growth and talent development in the country in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035. For more information, visit our website.
