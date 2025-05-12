ADIO And ITOCHU Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Investments Into Abu Dhabi's High-Growth Economy

Collaboration to drive expansion of ITOCHU's portfolio companies in Abu Dhabi and spearhead sustainable economic development across the emirate

Tokyo, Japan and Abu Dhabi, UAE – 12 May 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ITOCHU Corporation (ITOCHU), one of Japan's most prominent trading and investment firms, have entered a strategic agreement to support the expansion of ITOCHU's portfolio companies into Abu Dhabi. Signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Tokyo, the partnership aims to facilitate the market entry and scale-up of ITOCHU's portfolio companies in Abu Dhabi's priority sectors, including advanced manufacturing, agri-tech, clean and renewable energy, healthcare, information and communications technology (ICT) and logistics. The collaboration will also identify opportunities for co-investment and the joint ventures with Abu Dhabi investors that drive innovation and sustainable economic growth across the emirate.

ITOCHU portfolio companies will benefit from tailored, end-to-end support by ADIO to establish and expand their operations in Abu Dhabi. In parallel, the collaboration will foster knowledge exchange initiatives and capacity-building programmes designed to accelerate the development of Emirati talent and resilient value chains across the emirate's priority industries.

The agreement builds on ITOCHU's growing role in advancing industrial innovation and supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative. In 2023, the company partnered with EMSTEEL Group and AD Ports Group to enter into a feasibility study for an integrated low-carbon iron supply chain in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate's leadership in sustainable industrial development.

H.E. Badr Al Olama, Director General, ADIO said: “Our collaboration with ITOCHU reflects the confidence of investors in Abu Dhabi as ambition a global platform for growth. We are connecting ambitious Japanese investors with opportunities emerging across Abu Dhabi's priority sectors. More broadly, this partnership bolsters the strength of cooperation between Japan and Abu Dhabi's private sectors, transforming alignment into action for long-term partnership.”

Mr. Kenji Otsuka, CEO for Middle East Bloc, ITOCHU Corporation, added: “Abu Dhabi presents a compelling platform for expansion, combining progressive regulations, advanced manufacturing and a clear vision for sustainable economic development. Through this partnership, we aim to support our portfolio companies in capturing the opportunities Abu Dhabi offers across critical sectors while enabling ITOCHU to deliver tangible growth for our partners and contribute to the success of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation.”

The partnership, announcement at ADIF, reflects the forum's critical role in facilitating strategic collaboration and economic development. By convening global leaders, investors and family offices, ADIF provides a platform for the formation of impactful partnerships that foster innovation, strengthen economic ties and create mutually beneficial opportunities that support long-term growth. By aligning global investment with strategic priorities across innovation and advanced industries, the ADIO–ITOCHU partnership is set to play a pivotal role in accelerating the emirate's economic diversification and growth.