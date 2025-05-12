UK Foreign Secretary: Putin Must 'Get Serious' About Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin must“get serious” about engaging in peace talks.

Lammy made this statement ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in London, Ukrinform reports, citing The Guardian .

The British top diplomat praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his "willingness to engage in talks."

“This is the time for Vladimir Putin to get serious about peace in Europe, to get serious about a ceasefire, and to get serious about talks,” Lammy said.

Lammy reiterated the current position that European leaders are“prepared if this is not the moment of seriousness from Putin”.

As Ukrinform reported, Lammy will host a number of his European counterparts on Monday to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine and the expansion of regional defense cooperation, ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's summit with EU leaders next week.

On May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Should Russia refuse, Ukraine's allies are prepared to ramp up sanctions against Moscow.

Later, Putin suggested resuming direct talks with Ukraine“from where they were interrupted” in 2022 - namely, in Istanbul, Türkiye.

President Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine is ready to meet with Russian representatives, provided a full ceasefire begins on May 12.