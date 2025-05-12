Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VIP Tiers are applied automatically based on a trader's 30-day cumulative trading volume across Crypto Futures, Forex, and CFDs on Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto. Traders who reach the volume milestone for VIP Tier 1 are instantly upgraded, unlocking a 25% discount on Crypto Futures and CFD trading costs. The tier status remains locked for 30 days but can still be upgraded to VIP Tier 2, offering a 40% discount on Crypto Futures and a 50% discount on CFD trading costs, once the trading volume criteria is met.

According to PrimeXBT, the introduction of VIP Tiers gives traders a clear and motivating way to lower trading costs the more they trade. The tier system is designed to be accessible for active retail traders while also catering to institutional participants across diverse markets. The broker views this launch as a major step toward creating a more inclusive and rewarding environment for high-volume traders of all kinds.

This update reflects PrimeXBT's ongoing commitment to competitive conditions and long-term client trust. By providing full insight into how trading fee discounts are calculated and when they apply, the company strengthens its promise of fairness and clarity across its trading platforms.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a leading Crypto and CFD broker that offers an all-in-one trading platform to buy, sell, and store Cryptocurrencies, and trade over 150 popular markets, including Crypto Futures and CFDs on Crypto, Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Stocks using both fiat and Crypto funds. Since its founding in 2018, PrimeXBT has grown exponentially, serving 1,000,000+ traders in 150+ countries worldwide. With an aim of making investing available to all, PrimeXBT lowers the barriers to entry, providing easy and secure access to the financial markets with industry-leading trading conditions and innovative tools. Clients engage with a regulated financial services provider recognized for its reliability and commitment to offering cost-efficient trading solutions.

Disclaimer

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

