Genes, Environment Or A Special Bond? Why Some Twins Talk And Think In Unison

An interview with Paula and Bridgette Powers – identical twins who witnessed their mother's carjacking – recently went viral. The way they spoke and gestured in unison has captivated global audiences .

Bridgette and Paula Powers have gained global attention for the way they speak.

Genetically, identical twins are clones . They result from the splitting of an early embryo, meaning they share the same genes.

In contrast, fraternal twins are the result of two eggs being fertilised by two different sperm. On average they share 50% of their genes – the same as any siblings who share both their biological mother and father.

So, when identical twins talk and gesture in unison (known as synchrony), is it down to genes? The answer can be complicated.

Genes aren't the only influence on looks, language and like-minded thinking. Let's break down the factors that might lead some twins to speak – and apparently think – in unison.

A close bond in a shared environment

Almost all twins, even“identical” ones, show some differences in physical, mental and emotional traits. They also regard themselves as distinct individuals and typically don't like being referred to as“the twins”.

Yet we know most people naturally mimic the way those close to them speak and move, even without realising it. This phenomenon is called automatic mimicry and may be part of healthy social development, helping people synchronise behaviours and share emotions.

For identical twins who grow up in the same home, school and community, the effect of a shared environment and close bond may be particularly intense.

Paula and Bridgette Powers, for example, have shared an environment: not only the same parents, home and upbringing, but also the same job, running a bird rescue charity .

Twins may know each other so well they can intuitively sense what the other twin is about to say - and may feel like their brains are in sync. The Powers sisters have explained :

In contrast, twins who grow up apart share many personality traits, but without years of shared interaction they are less likely to develop synchronised speech or mirrored behaviours. However, they do display many of the same unusual habits and idiosyncrasies .

What about genetics?

Studying identical and fraternal twins separated at birth can help us unravel how much of our behaviours – intelligence, personality and temperament – are influenced by genes and environment.

Even when identical twins grow up apart, they tend to closely resemble one another – not only physically, but in their personality, interests and behaviours . Fraternal twins, in general, are much less alike . This tells us genes matter.

One of us (Nancy) was a researcher with the Minnesota Study of Twins Raised Apart , which lasted from 1979 to 1999 and looked at more than 100 sets of twins (and triplets) separated at birth and raised apart. Twins were separated for various reasons, such as the stigma of single motherhood, inadequate family resources and maternal death.

The study comprehensively examined factors affecting a wide range of psychological, physical and medical traits. Researchers wanted to understand the impact of differences in their life histories on both identical and fraternal twins, reared apart and how they affected the current similarities and differences between them.

A striking finding was identical twins raised apart are as similar in personality as identical twins raised together. For example, the Minnesota researchers found little difference in traits such as wellbeing and aggression, whether identical twins were raised together or apart.

This shows genes play an important role in shaping our personality. Genes also affect the way we process speech and language.

Sharing identical genes may mean identical twins also respond to situations in similar ways. This is because their brains lead them to behave in comparable ways . This genetic closeness, which underlies their behavioural resemblance, explains why they may independently say or do the same thing, without any need for a mystical explanation.

The Minnesota study also found when identical twins were reunited they formed closer relationships with each other than reunited fraternal twins did. This suggests perceptions of similarity in behaviour might draw people together and help keep them connected.

We now know genes and environment each account for half the person-to-person differences in personality . However, the life events we individually experience remain the most important factor shaping how our unique traits are expressed and who we ultimately become.

What about a secret 'twin language'?

Parents of identical twins may be left baffled as their children, even as toddlers, seem to communicate through babbles and gestures that no one else can understand .

Each twin pair has their own way of communicating. Twins' private speech, also called idioglossia, cryptophasia or a“secret language”, refers to verbal and nonverbal exchanges most other people don't understand. This is different to synchronised speech.

Private speech is displayed by about 40% of twins. However, estimates vary wildly – ranging from as low as 2% to as high as 47%. That's mainly because researchers define and measure it differently.

Private speech usually fades as children age, at about three years of age. But some twins continue to use it into early childhood.

Why are we so fascinated by twins?

Twins continue to fascinate us. That is clear in the wealth of media attention they receive, their popularity in scientific studies, and their presence in myths and legends across all continents.

Perhaps it is because when we see identical twins who look and act so much alike, it challenges our belief that we are all unique.

But even identical twins are not exact replicas of one another. Genetic changes, events in the womb, and/or life experiences can conspire to create differences between them.

Nevertheless, most identical twins are more alike and socially closer than any other pair of people on the planet.

Bridgette and Paula Powers appear in an episode of Australian Story airing on Monday on ABCTV and ABC iview