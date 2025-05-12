Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025: Exploring Global Partnerships To Unlock Africa's Energy Potential

The Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 forum in Paris will host a high-level panel discussion on "The Future of Global Energy Partnerships: Seizing Africa's Untapped Market Opportunities", sponsored by Energean. Bringing together African energy ministers, CEOs and leading energy executives, the session will explore how shifting global dynamics are reshaping cross-border collaboration and investment strategies in Africa's energy sector.

The panel will be moderated by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, and will feature: Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo; Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia; Mathios Rigas, CEO, Energean; and Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer, Technip Energies.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

​​As international players from the Middle East and BRIC nations expand their global energy footprint, Africa is becoming an increasingly vital partner in advancing shared goals around energy security, industrial growth and sustainable development. Countries like the Republic of Congo, Gabon and Nigeria are at the center of this momentum, offering a diverse mix of upstream and midstream assets, growing domestic demand and a clear push for value-added investment in petrochemicals and infrastructure. This panel will examine how strategic partnerships – whether through equity participation, joint ventures or technical collaboration – are unlocking opportunities across Africa's oil, gas, power and petrochemical sectors, while also helping to close investment and capacity gaps.

The session will provide firsthand insights from the policymakers and executives driving these initiatives, highlighting how countries are positioning themselves to attract capital and what international players consider bankable, high-value opportunities. From gas monetization strategies in Nigeria to integrated development plans in Congo and downstream expansion in Gabon, the discussion will explore the key factors fueling global investment interest in Africa's energy landscape.

