Citrus Aurantium Extract Market To Reach $4,339.2 Million By 2027 In Short Term And $5,671.7 Million By 2034 Globally, At 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The citrus aurantium extract market is anticipated to increase due to rise in interest in natural stimulants, clean-label ingredients, functional health products, sports nutrition supplements, and regional shifts toward plant-based alternatives. WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Citrus Aurantium Extract Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", valued at US $3,936.4 million in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach US $5,671.7 million by the end of 2034. Increase in demand for natural stimulants, clean-label supplements, plant-based ingredients, and functional health products is propelling the citrus aurantium extract industry. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Market Introduction Citrus aurantium extract is obtained from the bitter orange fruit, rich in active compounds such as synephrine, flavonoids, and limonoids. Manufacturers typically produce the extract by drying, grinding, and using solvent extraction methods on the peel or fruit. The extract is then filtered, concentrated, and dried into a powder or liquid form. This process helps preserve the natural properties of the fruit along with improving its effectiveness. The extract is stored in airtight containers, kept away from light, moisture, and heat to maintain its potency and shelf life. It is sold commercially in various forms such as powders, liquids, and gel form. Commonly used in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages, it offers energizing and antioxidant benefits. Report Overview: The citrus aurantium extract market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into powder, liquid, and gel. By application, the market is categorized into food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, and others. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the powder segment dominated the global citrus aurantium extract market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the dietary supplements segment dominated the global citrus aurantium extract market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. By distribution channel, B2B segment dominated the global citrus aurantium extract market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size In 2024 $3,936.4 Million Market Size In 2034 $5,671.7 Million CAGR 3.8 % No. Of Pages In Report 395 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, And Rest Of Asia Pacific), And LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, And Rest Of LAMEA). Drivers Rise In Consumer Interest In Herbal And Natural Supplements Growth In Demand For Citrus-derived Flavoring Agents In Food And Beverages Technological Advancements In Extraction And Formulation Processes Opportunity Rise In Demand For Plant-based Ingredients In Cosmetic Applications Restraint Regulatory Restrictions On Synephrine Content Competition From Other Natural Stimulants And Extracts

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The citrus aurantium extract market has experienced significant growth owing to rise in consumer interest in herbal and natural supplements. As consumers increasingly seek plant-based alternatives to synthetic ingredients, citrus aurantium extract, rich in synephrine, has become a popular choice for weight management, metabolism support, and energy-boosting supplements. The growth in awareness of the health risks linked to sedentary lifestyles and rising obesity rates, consumers are shifting toward preventive healthcare solutions, which has boosted the demand for natural ingredients. The thermogenic and appetite-suppressing properties of citrus aurantium have made it a key ingredient in products targeting fitness and wellness, meeting the preference for clean-label supplements.

Another key factor driving the market growth is the increase in demand for citrus-derived flavoring agents in the food and beverage sector. Manufacturers are incorporating citrus aurantium extract into a wide range of products such as citrus-infused alcoholic beverages, flavored waters, soft drinks, and plant-based snacks. The ability of citrus aurantium to support appetite regulation and metabolism has attracted attention from food and beverage manufacturers developing health-oriented products. In addition, growth of plant-based and vegan trends, along with rise in popularity of clean-label products, has further boosted the use of citrus aurantium in flavoring plant-based dairy alternatives and organic snacks. Advanced extraction techniques have improved yield and purity, which has further made citrus aurantium more accessible and appealing to food manufacturers.

Furthermore, technological advancements in extraction and formulation processes have significantly contributed to the growth of the citrus aurantium extract market. Innovative techniques such as ultrasonic-assisted extraction and supercritical fluid extraction have improved the yield, purity, and overall quality of the extract, which has led to reduction of production costs and waste. These developments have made it possible to incorporate citrus aurantium into a wider range of applications, from functional beverages to plant-based products. The ability to maintain product stability and compatibility across various categories, while adhering to sustainability goals, ensures that citrus aurantium meets the growing demand for high-quality, natural ingredients in the global market.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

Regulatory restrictions on synephrine content pose a significant challenge to the growth of the global citrus aurantium extract market. Regulatory bodies in regions such as the European Union and the U.S. have set limits on synephrine levels in food and beverages due to concerns over potential health risks like increased blood pressure, anxiety, and cardiovascular issues. These restrictions reduce the effectiveness of citrus aurantium extracts in weight management and energy-boosting products, limiting application and market growth.

To overcome this challenge, manufacturers can explore alternative formulations that comply with regulatory guidelines while maintaining product efficacy. This may involve using lower synephrine concentrations or combining citrus aurantium with other ingredients to improve effectiveness without exceeding the regulatory limits.

Another restraint facing the citrus aurantium extract market is competition from other natural stimulants and extracts, such as green tea extract, caffeine, and guarana. These alternatives are well-established, perceived as effective and safe, and often preferred by consumers. The increasing popularity of newer plant-based stimulants, supported by strong marketing campaigns, has further intensified competition.

To counter this, manufacturers may focus on educating consumers regarding the unique benefits of citrus aurantium, particularly its thermogenic and appetite-suppressing properties. By highlighting the distinct advantages of citrus aurantium extract and integrating it into innovative formulations, manufacturers may differentiate citrus aurantium from other competitors and attract a loyal customer base.

Regional Insights

North America has experienced significant growth in the citrus aurantium extract market, driven by a rise in consumer demand for natural health supplements and clean-label products. The rising focus on fitness and wellness has driven the adoption of natural weight management and energy-boosting solutions. However, the market faces a challenge due to regulatory restrictions, particularly in the U.S., on synephrine content, which limits the effectiveness of citrus aurantium extract in some product formulations. Despite these constraints, there is a growing opportunity in the cosmetics sector, where citrus aurantium extract is being used in skincare products owing to its antioxidant and toning properties. The rising popularity of natural and plant-based ingredients in both dietary supplements and cosmetics presents numerous market opportunities for growth.

The citrus aurantium extract market in Europe is driven by a rise in consumer interest in natural and clean-label products. The strict regulatory environment in the European Union imposes limitations on the permissible levels of synephrine in food and beverages, which has slowed the growth of citrus aurantium extract in these sectors. However, this regulatory framework ensures the safety and quality of the products, promoting long-term sustainability in the market. The growing trend toward preventive healthcare and natural health solutions continues to drive demand for citrus aurantium in dietary supplements. Moreover, the cosmetics industry presents a notable opportunity for the citrus aurantium market growth, with increasing demand for natural ingredients in skincare and personal care products. This trend, along with the consumer preference for transparency in labeling, is contributing to the growing presence of citrus aurantium extract in the European beauty sector.

In the Asia-Pacific region, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and an increasing focus on health and wellness are creating substantial growth opportunities for the citrus aurantium extract market. Moreover, the expanding middle class in the region has driven the demand for weight management and energy-boosting products, positioning citrus aurantium extract as an attractive ingredient in dietary supplements. However, competition from well-established natural stimulants such as green tea extract and matcha tea poses a challenge, as these alternatives are more widely recognized in the region. Despite this, the growing demand for plant-based, clean-label products and the expanding beauty and personal care market offers opportunities for citrus aurantium extract to thrive in both dietary supplements and skincare formulations. As consumer preferences continue to shift toward natural and sustainable ingredients, the market for citrus aurantium extract in Asia-Pacific is expected to see steady growth.

In the LAMEA region, the citrus aurantium extract market is driven by an increase in health consciousness and the demand for natural ingredients in dietary supplements and wellness products. The growing awareness of weight management and energy-boosting solutions is contributing to market expansion. However, awareness remains limited, and competition from more popular natural stimulants presents a challenge. Opportunities lie in the expanding beauty and personal care markets in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, where the demand for clean-label and vegan cosmetics is on the rise. The market for citrus aurantium extract in cosmetics is set to benefit from the rising popularity of natural skincare solutions, particularly in LAMEA regions, with growing interest in plant-based ingredients.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the citrus aurantium extract market are innovating with advanced extraction techniques, improving yield and purity. Major brands are also focusing on sustainable sourcing and clean-label products to meet growing demand across sectors, including food, beverages, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.

The major players in the citrus aurantium extract industry include Activ'Inside, Foodchem International Corporation, Herbal Creations, Innophos, NaturMed Scientific, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nutraceuticals Group Europe Ltd., Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. (Jiaherb), Sinerga S.p.A., and Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors



In March 2025, Activ'Inside has launched a U.S. subsidiary to expand access to premium ingredients, supporting the growth of citrus aurantium extract through improved logistics, faster delivery, and tailored services for American clients.

In November 2024, Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. (Jiaherb) opened a new 140,000-square-foot R& D building in Xi'an, China, boosting operational efficiency and supporting global growth of high-potency botanical ingredients, including citrus aurantium extract. In January 2022, Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. (Jiaherb) renewed its 55,000-square-foot lease at One Chapin Road in Pine Brook, New Jersey, strengthening U.S. operations. This expansion increases production capacity for citrus aurantium extract, supporting growth in nutraceutical and food sectors.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverages Domain:

