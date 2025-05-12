403
Russia responds to Vance’s Ukraine suggestion
(MENAFN) The Kremlin does not interpret U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance’s recent remarks about a Ukraine peace plan as an ultimatum, according to Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Peskov clarified that Russia views Washington’s ongoing mediation efforts positively and emphasized the need for detailed discussions to resolve differences.
Vance had announced that the Trump administration had delivered a clear truce proposal to both Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that if the parties did not agree, the U.S. might withdraw from the peace process. Peskov downplayed this as an ultimatum, instead calling it part of constructive diplomatic engagement.
The U.S. reportedly shared its peace roadmap with Ukraine and NATO allies last week. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has already expressed skepticism, especially over reported U.S. suggestions that Ukraine formally recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea—territory annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Moscow has previously accused Zelensky, whose presidential mandate expired last year, of obstructing peace efforts for personal political reasons, alleging that he is prolonging the war at Ukraine’s expense.
