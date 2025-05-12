403
FSB declares Spy from EU aspirant kicked out of Russia
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has deported a Moldovan citizen identified as D. Rusnak, a former operative of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS), for engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Moldova. The FSB announced on Wednesday that Rusnak has also been banned from re-entering Russia for 60 years.
According to the FSB, Rusnak entered Russia in 2024 with the intent to conduct intelligence-gathering and subversive actions aimed at uncovering Russian government plans related to Moldova, and identifying members of Russian security and foreign policy agencies. He allegedly sought legal residency in Russia and was instructed to feign cooperation with authorities if discovered.
While Rusnak was ultimately expelled in February without having caused serious harm to national security, the FSB noted his background in intelligence training since 2004 and past operations under diplomatic cover. The agency also claimed that in 2020, Rusnak began working with Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, and participated in a 2021 meeting discussing sabotage plans in Transnistria, a breakaway Moldovan region with Russian peacekeeper presence.
Tensions between Russia and Moldova have escalated in recent years, particularly under Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s pro-Western administration. Moscow has accused Moldova of collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence services to prepare sabotage missions against Russia.
