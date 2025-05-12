403
Gaza's Agonizing Health Crisis: Blockade Exacerbates Desperate Shortages
(MENAFN) Palestinian and United Nations authorities cautioned on Sunday that the already dire health and humanitarian circumstances in Gaza are set to worsen if Israel maintains its restrictions on the territory.
Health officials in Gaza reported on Sunday that approximately 64 percent of their medical provisions have been depleted due to Israel's ongoing closure of border crossings.
In a press statement, the health authorities stated, "Indicators of a severe shortage of medicine are accelerating dangerously, with 43 percent of essential medicines at zero stock, a 6 percent increase compared to last month."
They further noted that emergency rooms, operating theaters, and intensive care units are functioning with dwindling supplies, while the number of critically ill patients is increasing. The statement highlighted that individuals suffering from kidney failure, tumors, blood and heart conditions, and non-communicable diseases are being disproportionately affected.
Bassam Zaqout, the director of medical relief in southern Gaza, commented, "The Israeli occupation is preventing children from leaving Gaza for treatment at a time when the Strip is suffering from a severe shortage of post-amputation assistive devices, such as prosthetic limbs, and a lack of a suitable environment for people with disabilities."
