Jeddah To Host The 2Nd International Port & Marine Development Conference, Driving Infrastructure, Innovation, And Sustainability Across The Region

In alignment with Saudi Arabia's vision to emerge as a global logistics powerhouse, the conference is set to take place. This landmark conference gathers industry authorities and global experts to explore the evolving dynamics of port infrastructure, marine development, and the region's transformation into a leading trade and logistics hub.

Held under the timely theme, the forum offers a robust agenda designed to address the future of port ecosystems in the Middle East and North Africa. As Saudi Arabia and its regional partners invest in next-generation port infrastructure, IPMDC 2025 provides a timely platform for knowledge sharing, cross-border collaboration, and strategic investment insights.

The two-day forum will spotlight a range of critical topics-from port expansion, terminal automation, and green port practices, to PPP strategies, digitization, climate resilience, and multimodal logistics integration. Attendees will benefit from high-level panel discussions, exclusive case studies, keynote addresses, and networking with senior stakeholders across government, private sector, and engineering consultancies.

The speaker lineup features senior figures from government and private sector organizations, offering rare access to expert insights and project announcements shaping the maritime landscape.

“The maritime sector plays a pivotal role in the economic diversification of the Gulf region,” said a spokesperson from the organizing committee.“IPMDC 2025 is not just a conference-it is a catalyst for innovation, investment, and sustainable progress.”

The event will also feature a dynamic exhibition, showcasing advanced technologies, engineering solutions, and services that support port modernization and maritime infrastructure development.

