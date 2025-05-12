403
Trump urges Ukraine to agree to Putin’s suggestion of discussions ‘immediately’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer for direct, unconditional peace talks, urging Kiev to agree “immediately.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the talks could at least clarify the positions of both sides and determine whether a peace agreement is feasible.
“President Putin of Russia doesn’t want just a ceasefire, but wants to meet on Thursday in Turkey to discuss ending the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should accept this offer IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote. He added that if negotiations prove fruitless, it will still allow the U.S. and European leaders to assess the situation and make informed decisions moving forward. However, he also expressed skepticism, saying, “I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin.”
Putin had earlier proposed restarting peace talks, which broke off in 2022, with no preconditions. He suggested that a new ceasefire and peace agreement could result from the negotiations, scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul. Putin emphasized that the goal is to resolve the root causes of the conflict and secure a long-term peace.
Despite the proposal, Ukraine and its Western allies have insisted that any negotiations must follow a 30-day ceasefire. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reiterated this stance shortly after Trump’s remarks, calling for a complete ceasefire starting Monday and expressing readiness to meet Putin in Turkey.
“There’s no justification for continued bloodshed. I’ll be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally,” Zelensky posted on X, adding that he hopes Russia won’t back out of the meeting.
Although Zelensky banned any negotiations with Russia as long as Putin remains in power back in 2022, he has since softened that stance, saying the ban applies to others in Ukraine but not to himself.
