Green Zen Launches 'Moss Week' Across The UAE: A Celebration Of Nature-Inspired Interiors, Innovation, And Wellness

- Jennifer McShane BaryDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Zen , the UAE's leading biophilic design studio, has officially launched Moss Week, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region dedicated to celebrating the beauty, simplicity, and transformative power of moss in interior environments. Running from 12th May - 19th May, Moss Week will feature exclusive installations, educational content, limited-time design offers, and wellness-focused events - all spotlighting one of nature's most elegant design elements.The campaign aims to raise awareness around preserved moss as a sustainable, zero-maintenance design solution that is rapidly redefining luxury interiors in homes, offices, hotels, and public spaces across the UAE.“Moss is more than just a design element - it's a symbol of silent luxury, calm, and conscious living,” says Jennifer McShane Bary, Founder of Green Zen.“With Moss Week, we want to educate, inspire, and showcase how a simple organic form can completely change how a space feels.”A Regional First: Bringing Moss into the SpotlightWhile biophilic design has been steadily gaining traction in the UAE, Moss Week marks the first regional initiative dedicated entirely to this natural material. Preserved moss - harvested and treated to retain its soft, vibrant texture without the need for water or light - is quickly becoming the go-to solution for architects, interior designers, and wellness developers seeking effortless green impact.From luxury boardrooms in DIFC to wellness retreats in Al Ain, Green Zen has pioneered some of the country's most striking moss installations. Moss Week will serve as a showcase of these works and introduce new design possibilities for clients across sectors.What to Expect During Moss Week:Exclusive Design Showcases:Green Zen will unveil three new moss wall concepts at its Dubai studio and online, each tailored to a specific environment - residential calm, corporate wellness, and hospitality experience.Expert-Led Educational Series:Short videos, live Q&As, and behind-the-scenes content will be shared across Green Zen's social platforms, answering common questions like:– What is preserved moss?– How do you maintain it?– Why is it ideal for Dubai's climate?Free Consultations for New Clients:All enquiries made during Moss Week will receive a complimentary 30-minute biophilic consultation to gather your requirements for creating your biophilic spaces.Wellness Feature – 'The Moss Effect':The Green Zen blog will publish a feature on how moss installations contribute to lower stress levels, improved acoustics, and emotional balance - with expert input from wellness architects and psychologists.Moss Week Giveaway:One lucky follower will win a custom desktop moss frame designed by Dr. Kasia Sterriker, Green Zen's head biophilic designer, valued at AED 2,500.Why Moss? Why Now?The timing of Moss Week reflects a broader cultural and economic shift:Consumers are increasingly seeking design that aligns with wellness, sustainability, and aesthetic impact - all of which moss delivers in abundance.“Clients are shocked when they learn it doesn't need water or light,” says Jennifer McShane Bary.“But they're more amazed when they realise how it makes them feel - grounded, focused, calm.”In cities like Dubai, where nature can feel far away from daily life, preserved moss bridges that gap - offering a tangible connection to nature without complexity. It's green design, reimagined for modern living.Brand MomentumGreen Zen has recently made headlines for its biophilic transformations across residential and corporate sectors, including projects for UAE-based wellness brands, retail boutiques, and high-net-worth private clients.With Moss Week, the brand reinforces its position as a thought leader in sustainable, wellness-driven interiors, with innovation and education at its core.Join the MovementGreen Zen invites media, design professionals, wellness leaders, and curious consumers to engage with Moss Week content and events, both online and in person.Moss Week runs from 12th May - 19th May 2025 across all Green Zen channels.To learn more or book a consultation:WhatsApp: +971 55 929 4515Visit:Email: ...Instagram: @greenzenAbout Green Zen:Green Zen is a Dubai-based design project of JMB Project Management Co. LLC specializing in biophilic interiors that combine luxury, wellness, and sustainability. Known for its iconic moss walls and nature-integrated spaces, Green Zen creates bespoke environments for residential, corporate, and hospitality clients across the UAE.

